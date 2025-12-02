Boxing board chairman pleased with Fight Night's pro bout

TT's Anthony Joseph (right) lands a punch against Venezuela's Angel Hernandez during their professional bout at Golden Fist Promotions' Fight Night II at Simeon Road Basketball Court in Petit Valley on November 29. Photo courtesy Sorias Media -

NEWLY minted Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) chairman Kirt Sinnette is looking forward to more prosperous and fruitful nights of local boxing after being on hand to witness Golden Fist Promotions’ Fight Night II event, which was held on November 29 and featured a professional bout.

Making his professional debut at the Pro-Am event was Anthony Joseph, who just bettered Venezuelan opponent Angel Hernandez in a feisty clash which went the full six rounds and had the fans at the Simeon Road Basketball Court in Petit Valley on the edge of their seats. The 30-year-old Joseph won the bout on points to get the perfect start to what he hopes will be a successful professional career.

Via a December 1 release, Sinnette, a former Olympian, heaped praises on the organisers for trying to revitalise professional boxing in TT.

“We extend our full congratulations to the promoters on delivering an exceptional Pro-Am event that truly marked the rebirth of professional boxing in TT,” Sinnette said.

“This event holds particular significance as it marks the first professional bout since my appointment and reflects the direction we intend to take the sport,” said Sinnette, who received his instruments of appointment as the new boxing board chairman on November 5.

“We proudly congratulate Anthony on his milestone and wish him continued success as he advances in the professional ranks. We also commend the amateur athletes who stepped in the ring – your performances reflect the strength and promise of boxing in TT.”

Joseph’s professional bout aside, there were nine other bouts on the cards, which included wins for TT’s Eyed George and Jeremiah Thomas against their Bajan counterparts Kemara Stewart and Charles Cox.

The release thanked the Bajan fighters for their participation, with Sinnette saying their involvement underscores the importance of regional cooperation as the countries try to elevate the sport.

There were also victories on the night for the HIIT FITT pair of Joshua James and Jeromy Rodolfo, Golden Fist’s Jahem Alexander and Joshua De Silver, as well as Aiden Rampaul (Edson Breedy Athletics), Mark Ramsingh (Fight Factory) and Abdul Taylor (Biomel).

The release said Fight Night II is just the beginning as the TBBC stands ready and committed to partner with gyms, promoters and regional federations. The TBBC said its vision is clear as it intends to: develop a strong, structured and athlete-centred professional eco-system; position TT as the premier hub for professional boxing in the Caribbean; grow sport tourism through world-class internationally recognised events and create opportunities for athletes and stakeholders to thrive within our borders.