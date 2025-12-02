Bocas Lit Fest, Chosen Hands host session for vulnerable youth

Dionysia Browne, Joy Luk Pat, Marielle Forbes, Melvina Hazard and Anika Plowden-Corentin join together to support the creative awareness session at St Jude’s School for Girls. -

The Bocas Lit Fest partnered with Chosen Hands, an art and wellness initiative founded by Anika Plowden-Corentin, to support a transformative creative awareness session at St Jude’s School for Girls. Held in recognition of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the programme empowered at-risk girls with essential knowledge, safety strategies and expressive tools to help protect themselves against human trafficking and modern slavery.

Led by Chosen Hands, the session offered a compassionate and creative space where participants could explore self-awareness, personal boundaries and resilience through storytelling, mindfulness and visual art. The initiative’s philosophy – grounded in the belief that creative expression can guide healing and transformation – was reflected throughout the programme, said media release.

Speaking on the impact of the session, Plowden-Corentin said, “At Chosen Hands, we believe that creativity can open doors to courage. When young people are given safe spaces to express, reflect, and imagine, they begin to reclaim their voices and recognise their own power. That is the heart of what we brought to St Jude’s – an invitation for the girls to see themselves as worthy, resilient, and capable of shaping their futures.”

The Bocas Lit Fest team enriched the experience through literature and spoken word. Deneka Thomas, spoken word artist led an engaging creative writing and performance segment where the girls collaboratively crafted a poem rooted in their experiences and hopes. Their session fostered unity, self-expression, and the confidence to speak boldly.

Supporting the programme were Marielle Forbes, Bocas Lit Fest’s youth programme manager; Melvina Hazard, children’s programme manager; and Joy Luk Pat, marketing and media manager, who helped guide the creative activities. The session also benefitted from mindfulness components facilitated by Dionysia Browne of Calm for Corporate, whose grounding exercises strengthened emotional readiness and internal awareness, the release said.

The collaboration between Chosen Hands, the Bocas Lit Fest and Calm for Corporate demonstrates a shared commitment to protecting vulnerable youth through arts-based education, emotional support, and the transformative power of storytelling.