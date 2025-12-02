Bandits cover Laventille granny's face before taking $300

- File photo

Police are searching for two bandits who invaded an 81-year-old Laventille woman’s home, covered her face with a pillow, and then robbed her of $300.

The victim was asleep at her home on Pashley Street around 1.15 am on November 2, when she heard a noise in the living room. She went to check and was confronted by two men, one of whom had a gun and who pointed it at her.

The men demanded, "just hand over the money and doh make any noise eh!”

They took her back to her bedroom, forced her lie on the bed and then covered her face with a pillow. The bandits stole her handbag with $300 in it. The men then walked out of the house and escaped.

PC Cyril of the Besson Street Police Station is investigating.

Meanwhile, popular music store Crosby’s Music Centre was robbed over the weekend.

The store’s manager told police around 7.30 pm on November 29, she locked the store’s doors and windows and left with other workers.

When she returned around 7.15 am December 1, the manager saw the offices ransacked and discovered $20,280, which represented the proceeds from sales, missing from a safe in the office.

Police determined the thief gained entry to the store via the burglar proofing on the western side of the building and left the same way. St James police are continuing enquiries.