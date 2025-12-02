Appeal Court upholds ruling to set aside SIS mortgages, debenture

The Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that four mortgages and a debenture issued between Super Industrial Services Ltd (SIS) to a company described as being without assets existing only on paper, were created to hinder, delay, or defraud NGC and should be set aside.

In a written ruling on December 2, Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Chamaine Pemberton and Mira Dean-Armorer dismissed an appeal by SIS and RainForest Resorts Ltd against the National Gas Company Ltd’s bid to have the financial instruments set aside.

In 2020, Justice Joan Charles initially upheld an NGC lawsuit challenging the series of mortgages and a debenture involving SIS and Rainforest Resorts. NGC alleged that SIS encumbered its assets—in $330 million internal loans—to frustrate potential recovery if NGC succeeded at arbitration over the controversial Beetham Water Recycling Plant, a US$162 million project awarded to SIS in 2014 and terminated by NGC in December 2015. NGC sought recovery of approximately $8.47 million plus US$59.17 million.

In 2022, SIS was unsuccessful in attempting to stay the arbitration proceedings.

Those arbitration proceedings have been completed with SIS ordering to compensate the government. However, the findings of the arbitration proceedings are shrouded by non-disclosure clauses. PNM MP Stuart Young, SC, has repeatedly sought answers in the Parliament on the outcome of the matter.

In their ruling on Tuesday, the Appeal Court held that Justice Charles’s judgment was “carefully analysed and well-reasoned.”

“We find no reason whatsoever to disturb her findings of fact,” the Appeal Court said.

In the ruling, written by Justice Dean-Armorer, the court found that NGC, although not a judgment creditor at the time the documents were executed, qualified as a creditor under Section 78 of the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act because its claim against SIS was already in progress and likely to mature.

The ruling upheld the judge’s finding that the parties used the transactions to give the appearance of lawful financing arrangements, while no real funding existed. According to the judgment, in late 2015, while the project dispute was ongoing, NGC discovered that SIS had transferred its assets through four mortgages and a debenture to RainForest Resorts. A private investigator hired by NGC found that Rainforest was a paper company with no assets and no ability to lend money. NGC argued the mortgages and debenture were created to keep SIS’s assets out of reach and prevent recovery of the overpayment. Charles agreed and ordered the instruments removed from the records. SIS and RainForest appealed the decision, claiming the documents were part of a genuine financing plan.

The Appeal Court held that Charles’s findings were based on clear evidence. The panel agreed that the documents were voluntary transactions with no actual consideration, pointing to false recitals that claimed millions were paid, even though no funds were transferred. The court also noted missing bank records, conflicting testimony, and the failure of RainForest’s representative to testify.

The court concluded that SIS and RainForest acted with an intention to hinder or delay creditors, including NGC, and that NGC suffered prejudice because the transactions placed SIS’s assets beyond reach while a significant debt claim was pending. Dean-Armorer noted, “At the date of the execution of the debenture and the mortgages, SIS was indeed a creditor of NGC. The latter, however, did not hold a judgment debt in its favour.

"There was accordingly no dispute that NGC was not a judgment creditor at the time of the transactions. “However, NGC had instituted arbitration proceedings for recovery of the debt, and, even if a counter-claim had been filed by SIS, there was a likelihood that their claim would mature into a debt in the foreseeable future when the arbitration proceedings had been determined. “We, therefore, hold the view that the trial judge cannot be faulted for her reasoning and decision on this issue. “She came to an eminently reasonable conclusion with which we agree.”

She added, “In my view, it is clear that the transaction placed SIS property beyond the reach of NGC. “In those circumstances, any litigation against SIS would be in vain, and any claimant or potential claimant would be left without a likely fund against which to proceed. “At length, the trial judge made a finding that the transactions were sham transactions and ought to be set aside. “She held that SIS and RFRL held ‘a common intention that the mortgages and debenture did not create the legal rights and obligations that they gave the appearance of creating.’

"We hold that the findings of the trial judge have not been shown to have been plainly wrong. “We find no good reason to overturn the decision of the trial judge.”

In her concurring comments, Justice Pemberton noted, “In this case, the particulars of the transaction were set out and the property affected by the transactions clearly defined.

“There was no uncertainty cast at all on the case. The trial judge found that the evidence led by NGC discharged the burden placed on them…

“The documents on their faces were valid. The nature and effect of the documents, however, were to create rights between parties, with the clear intention of avoiding the effects of the non- completion of the contract works.

“The stage was set to declare the mortgage and debenture deeds as shams, which was correctly done by the trial judge.

“The trial judge’s judgment reveals that there was a roadmap set and followed through to logical conclusions. There was no success by RFRL and SIS in convincing the trial judge that their burden was discharged.

“I, like the majority judgment, can find no fault with that.”

She added, "The finding that these were sham transactions, supported by the evidence, enabled the trial judge to strike them down."

The Court of Appeal dismissed both appeals and confirmed Charles’s orders. Newsday understands that the two companies intend to appeal the court’s ruling at the Privy Council.

Senior Counsel Deborah Peake and Jason Mootoo, instructed by Savitri Sookraj-Beharry represented NGC. Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon represented SIS while Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, Leon Kalicharan and Nyala Badal represented RainForests Resorts.