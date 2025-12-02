A duty to support steelbands

Minister of Culture Michelle Benjamin - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Corporate Trinidad is cashing in on Carnival and leaving our steelbands to fend for themselves. Hotels, promoters, tourism operators, Chambers of commerce, and even oil and gas companies profit from the music, the culture, and the international spotlight. Yet when it comes to funding the very steelbands that make Carnival possible, they are nowhere to be found.

Steelbands are not optional extras. They are the heartbeat of Carnival, the only musical instrument invented in the 20th century, and a global symbol of TT. And still, year after year, they are forced to scrape together funds while corporate giants rake in millions.

The Ministry of Culture must act immediately. Corporations that profit from Carnival must step up long-term sponsorship contracts. Sustained funding and real support are not optional.

If corporate Trinidad has the right to profit from Carnival, it has a duty to support the steelbands that built it. The time for excuses is over. Step up or step aside.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail