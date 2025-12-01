When the mind is sharp, and the body is frail

“SHE’S GOING to rehab tomorrow,” the clerk on the ward said about the 93-year-old woman who had been admitted to hospital with a fall.

“And then where?”

“We don’t know. I guess we’ll see how rehab goes. Poor old lady – I feel sorry for her,” the clerk said casually, sorting out some papers on her desk. She had seen many poor old ladies.

The old woman was living at home, alone. She was fiercely independent – in her mind. Her mind was sharp: she had passed a cognitive test with flying colours. She rattled off her medications, adding she last took the injection for osteoporosis on April 15 (six months ago), and it was now due, and that she had to have it right on schedule otherwise there could be side-effects – she was right.

She said she had had a pacemaker placed five years ago, and two stents placed after a heart attack in 2017. She had many doctors, and many doctors’ appointments which she recorded in a spiral-bound daily planner. She remembered her doctors’ names – there were many – and their specialties. Perhaps she now had more doctors than friends; doctors had replaced her friends; many of her friends had died.

She must have kept a daily planner all her life. Ten years ago, the daily planner will have reflected a busy social life. She had liked going to church where she had many friends. She had celebrated holiday events with family and friends. She had driven herself to wherever she wanted to go. She had kept busy volunteering. She had read books all her life. At one time, she had been in a book club. She was a retired teacher – teachers never stopped being teachers.

Like so many old people, she was witty. She reminded me of Margaret Atwood, who I’d just heard a few days ago on the radio.

“How are you doing?”

“Look at me – isn’t the answer obvious?”

Unlike her sharp, witty mind, her body was frail. Alas, the dilemma of growing old: it is either you lose your mind or you lose your body – you cannot keep both.

Her hands were knobby from osteoarthritis. How did she hold the pen? Her joints croaked. “Feel my knees. Do you feel them grating? That’s the problem.” She had to blame the knees. It was all the knees’ fault.

When she stood up – with the help of two people – it appeared as though there was an invisible force pushing down on her head, squashing her like a spring. There was no force from up above – she had osteoporosis: the vertebral bodies had crumbled on their own, causing her stooped posture.

When she walked – using a walker – it looked as though she had heavy metal weights on her legs, and they were being pulled by a strong magnetic force in the ground. To take one step was a herculean task: she had to muster all her strength and willpower. She had no weights on her legs – they were swollen, heavy with fluid, owing to circulation problems.

She had back pain. Her collapsed and worn-out vertebrae were squeezing the nerves as they exited the spine. The pain shot down her legs. She said the pain felt like electric shocks. She was on a medication for the electric shocks. One of the side effects of the medication was dizziness.

She no longer read – her vision had faded. She had macular degeneration, an age-related problem.

A force pushing from up above, a force pulling from below the ground, electric shocks in her legs, a medication that caused dizziness, fading vision – nature was against her. For this old lady, standing upright was a victory – walking was a miracle.

“I want to live,” she had said plainly when she was first admitted to hospital.

“You are 93 and it seems like you have been dealing with a lot over the last few years.”

“I have been dealing with a lot my entire life – it’s nothing new.”

“If your heart stops beating, and you have died, would you want us to do CPR to restart the heart? Or would you prefer to be left alone?”

“Why are you asking me this? I want to live. Do whatever you will do if it was anybody else.”

“You won’t be the same person after CPR. You likely won’t be able to walk or talk, and you’ll be connected to machines.”

“I don’t want to talk about this right now.”

A part of me wished that her mind was not as sharp.

Taureef Mohammed is a physician from TT working in Canada

E-mail: taureef_im@hotmail.com