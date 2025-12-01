Touchstone begins drilling in central block after 19 years

Paul Baay, president and CEO of Touchstone Exploration Inc. -

Touchstone has begun development drilling in the search for natural gas reserves in the Central Block located in southern Trinidad.

A release from the Ministry of Energy on December 1 confirmed that Touchstone has resumed development drilling with the Carapal Ridge-3 Development Well, located near Princes Town.

The last development well drilled in this block was in 2006, the release said.

The ministry explained that Touchstone operated the Central Block – a 6,600-acre area in southern Trinidad – after a successful transfer from Shell Trinidad Central Block Ltd on May 16.

Since acquiring the block, Touchstone has evaluated the resources on the block with plans to drill four developmental wells.

Touchstone has forecast that production from the Central Block could exceed 50 mmscf/d. The ministry added that, with its help, development drilling was able to commence three weeks ahead of schedule.

“These investments in drilling by Touchstone are welcomed as they aid in bringing much needed natural gas to market,” the ministry said in the release. “The MEEI welcomes this renewed activity in our onshore natural gas fields and looks forward to further collaboration with all operators in revitalising our energy sector to benefit the citizens of the Republic of TT.”