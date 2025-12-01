Tobago man gets community service for threatening CPO

Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial. -

A Tobago man has been sentenced to 240 hours of community service by a Scarborough Magistrate after admitting to making threatening statements on social media.

Jason Wright, 49, a handyman of Moriah, Tobago, appeared before Magistrate Gill at the Scarborough Magistrates’ 2nd Court charged with making a statement prejudicial to safety.

The charge arose from a complaint made by the Chief Personnel Officer, Darryl Dindial, who reported that on November 24 he received a WhatsApp message containing a link to a TikTok video. The video featured a public service announcement, under which a user with the name “Buju B” – later identified as the defendant – posted the comment: “HE IS A PNM AND HE WILL NOT PAY THAT MONEY AT TIME… PPL NEED TO FIXED HIM GOOD TAKE HIS LIFE.”

Upon reading the comment, Dindial became fearful for his life and that of his family. He made a report to Scarborough Police on November 24.

Following an investigation, a team of officers led by ASP Piggott and Insp Mohammed visited the defendant’s residence, where he admitted to posting the comment and expressed remorse. He was arrested, and three cellphones were seized. He was subsequently charged under Section 241 of the Emergency Powers Regulations by acting Cpl Moses of the Scarborough Police Station.

If Wright fails to comply with the community service, he will be fined $3,000 or sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment.