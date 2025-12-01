THA minority leader demands removal of Tobago radar

A radar system installed by the US at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Political Leader of the PNM's Tobago Council Ancil Dennis is calling on the government to remove the military radar it recently installed at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.

The radar came to the public’s attention after questions were raised about the purpose of a US military transport plane seen departing the airport last week.

Speaking to the media on November 26, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar told the media the plane was in Tobago as US marines were there to help with roadworks.

However, after pictures emerged of the radar system, the PM acknowledged its installation, adding she had tried to keep it secret as it was a national security issue.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said he was unaware of the radar system, prompting a meeting between him, Attorney General John Jeremie, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge and Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Don Polo.

Speaking at a media conference on November 29 in Calder Hall, Augustine said he had since been assured that the radar will not be used by the US to help attack Venezuela or any other nation.

Sturge said the radar system was solely for domestic security purposes and will help identify smugglers as there has been an increase in illegal flights and drones trafficking drugs and guns into TT.

But in a video that has been shared repeatedly on social media on November 30, Dennis accused the government of “taking us for fools.”

Pointing at the radar while standing on a road near to the airport, Dennis said, “You see that camouflage thing spinning in there?

“That's the road that the Prime Minister said a few days ago was being built by a foreign government to assist us here in Tobago.

“According to your Chief Secretary this is a refuelling plane, and according to the MP for Tobago East, this camouflage device is standard international upgrades to our new airport.”

Dennis said he was speaking on behalf of Tobagonians, and the radar needs to be removed.

“We do not want that here! And whatever arrangements you have with any foreign government as the government of TT, take that device to Trinidad.”

He said Trinidad-based citizens can then make similar calls if they are displeased with its presence.

“I mean no disrespect to the people of Trinidad. My brothers and sisters there, if you all do want it there, then you treat with that with your government.”

Sturge ‘not buying’ US war claim

In a report on November 30, Newsday cited an unnamed military source who described the radar as a “battlefield operational radar system.”

The source said its installation is a clear indication that the US is escalating its battle-readiness as tensions continue to rise between that country and Venezuela.

The senior American-trained military official explained the system, believed to be an AN/TPS-80 ground/air task-oriented radar (G/ATOR), is only deployed within range of a war zone or a territory with active air operations.

Asked to respond to this claim, Sturge questioned Newsday’s report and said the source should openly make their comments.

“An unnamed American Military Source? I’m not buying that. If he is who he claims he is (assuming he isn’t fictional), then he should have the courage of conviction and not hide himself.”

Asked for further details on the increase in illegal flights and drones bringing drugs and guns into TT, Sturge told Newsday to direct those questions to Polo.

Calls to Polo on November 30, though, went unanswered.

Dismissing the notion that the US installed the radar here in preparation for war, Sturge added, “The USS Gerald Ford which is posted nearby has military grade radar systems and therefore would not be reliant on us to track what they need to track.”

The USS Gerald Ford is the largest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the world. US president Donald Trump ordered the ship be sent to the region as part of his administration’s crack down on drugs being trafficked into the US from Central and South American sources.

However, there is speculation the move was meant as a show of force to place pressure on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro to resign.

Meanwhile, asked to share his thoughts on the development, former minister of national security Marvin Gonzales told Newsday he was unable to provide a comment at the time.

He added, though, the PNM will address the issue at its weekly media briefing on December 1.

Dennis: Put Tobago first

Dennis said it was time Augustine ignored his relationship with the governing UNC and did what was in Tobago’s best interest.

“It's time to break ranks and put the people of Tobago first… for the very first time.

“I know you have a good relationship with the UNC, I know you all are in bed together. But if (the PM) considered you, she would have told you beforehand that they were going to do this nonsense to negatively impact the lives of the people of Tobago.”

On November 29, president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, Reginald MacLean told Newsday with visitor arrivals already down, the situation will not help the island's tourism industry.

“Having a radar here and (US military) people here makes us a target now, and I’m going to be real in saying that. Tourists are not going to flow as they started to book, and we’re now having cancellations, so if that happens, who’s going to compensate the people of Tobago?”

Dennis suggested Augustine needs to reconsider his position with the UNC.

“The fact that she did not tell you means that she did not consider you to be important.”

He added, “The people of Tobago must be placed first, above your political convenience, above your personal relationships and above your personal ambitions.”