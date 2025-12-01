Stories come alive at Family Reading Circle

Bocas Lit Fest, in partnership with Let’s Read hosted the popular Family Reading Circle at the St Joseph Old Road Community Centre, Piccadilly St, East Dry River, Port of Spain on November 22.

A media release said, 22 children and their parents attended the event which featured children’s book author Mary Cuffy, who read from her Ladybug book series and had the children singing along to the adventures of Lola and the Dancing Ladybugs. Suzette Cadiz of Let’s Read also delighted the children with a range of inspiring and entertaining storybook favourites.

The Family Reading Circle is a read-aloud programme designed to bring books alive for children – cultivating a love for reading while strengthening language, comprehension, and emotional skills. It provides an avenue for parents and caregivers to encourage their children (seven years and under) to read. It is the first step on the path to making children lifelong readers one book, one child at a time.

In the release, Bocas Lit Fest thanked Pompey Joseph’s Tutoring Academy for hosting the reading circle at the community centre.