South Oropouche woman kidnapped, raped by ex-boyfriend

- File photo

A South Oropouche woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her ex-boyfriend on November 30.

The woman told investigators the suspect, with whom she had been in a relationship for nine years, visited her home around 9.30 pm to collect money for their children. She said the man told her via WhatsApp to meet him at his vehicle.

Once outside, she said the man pulled her into the front seat of the car and slapped her several times before driving off along the Southern Main Road towards a secluded road near Aripero, where he sexually assaulted her.

She told police the man then took her to Carat Shed Beach, La Brea, and raped her. The man then took her back to her home, dropping her off a short distance away and driving off. She was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility.

Police are continuing investigations.