Roget takes Rowley to court over defamation claims

OWTU president general Ancel Roget, right, greets Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder during a meeting at the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout. on November 30. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general, Ancel Roget, said former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley was served with a legal notice at the High Court on November 22 for alleged defamation against his character.

The notice concerns comments Rowley allegedly made about the Solomon Hochoy Highway blockage by scrap-iron dealers in August 2022, when the export of scrap iron was banned for six months. Truckloads of dirt were dumped on the highway near Claxton Bay, causing gridlock traffic for hours. Scrap-iron dealers had complained that the ban would affect their livelihoods.

"And who stood in the defence of those people? The OWTU stood in defence of them and called for the reopening of the industry," Roget said.

Roget charged that Rowley "likes to put people in court when they talk about him."

"Well, let him find his backside in the court and answer this statement of claim," Roget told members, who clapped in appreciation.

Roget said he will host a press conference to speak on the defamation matter.

Roget was addressing scores of former Petrotrin employees at the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout on November 30 during a meeting in observance of the seventh year of the company's closure.

He said the closure was one of the most devastating economic decisions inflicted on the people of TT by the previous PNM administration.

Roget also accused the administration of "attacking" and "demonising" the OWTU for seven years and using misinformation to justify their actions.

He said the closure was aimed at the union, but the entire country suffered as a result.

The Rowley-led administration had attributed the closure to economic challenges and declining profitability, saying the refinery had become unprofitable due to high operating costs.

Roget called on the OWTU members, often referred to as the blue-shirt army, to ensure that the country "never ever see the rise of the PNM."

The OWTU was part of the UNC-led Coalition of Interest ahead of the April 28 general election.

Roget said the now-opposition PNM members are raising issues in Parliament which they should have spoken about while in government. He added that they have now "found a voice."

Roget also threw jabs at San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, saying the once-safe seat has now become marginal.

He added that the OWTU is responsible for making two PNM stronghold seats (Point Fortin and La Brea) marginal, vowing that those seats will not return to the PNM.

Point Fortin MP and former OWTU branch president Ernesto Kesar also attended.

Kesar, who addressed the gathering, is the Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Affairs.

La Brea MP Clyde Elder, who is also Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities, also attended.

He is a former secretary general of the Communications Workers' Union.