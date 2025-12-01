PoS taxi-driver hits vehicles after suffering seizure

Police on the scene at an accident in Port of Spain on December 1. - GREGORY MCBURNIE

Police cordoned off Scott Bushe St in Port of Spain on December 1 after a taxi-driver suffered a seizure while driving and collided with several parked cars.

The 63-year-old man was driving along Ariapita Avenue around 9.30 am when he suffered a seizure.

His car veered onto Scott Bushe Street and hit five cars.

A 51-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger, suffered a back injury while the driver was unresponsive.

The duo was helped out of the car by passers-by and placed on the ground in a nearby carpark.

Police arrived soon after and were assisted by a good Samaritan who works nearby and is certified in first aid.

An ambulance did not arrive until more than an hour after.

Police are investigating.