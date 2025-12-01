Gasparillo man chopped while sleeping

A Gasparillo man was chopped on his arm while sleeping under a shed along Semper Street, Gasparillo, on November 30.

The 55-year-old man told police he was awakened around 3.30 am by several sharp blows to his left arm. The startled man ran to his brother's nearby home.

Officers of the Gasparillo police station responded and contacted emergency health services. The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors said he was in stable condition.

The officers made checks for CCTV footage to try to ascertain the suspects.

PC Ramcharan is continuing investigations.