Foreign guns, local betrayal

THE EDITOR: The silence of the sea has shattered. The truth about missile strikes near our coastline is leaking, and it is horrifying. Reading the Washington Post report on the US military’s attack on a boat near our waters left me hollow – men burned alive, bodies sinking into black water without names, all under the cold command: “Kill them all.”

These are not storms, not old regional quarrels; they are deliberate threats, born from policies and alliances our government has chosen.

We have long cherished the Caribbean as a zone of peace – a shield keeping us from becoming pawns in foreign wars. Yet TT has stepped outside that line, “reserving its position” while Caricom condemned the strikes. The uneasy gasps from our neighbours, the harsh words against Ralph Gonsalves, the baffling flip-flops of our own Prime Minister: they show a government that has lost its moral compass. The recent admission of US marines in Tobago and allegedly areas like Mayaro, after denials, reads like a deception…slow, scripted.

What chills me is the realisation that our leaders cheer on these lethal operations, calling this grim militarisation the “new normal.” When a small nation applauds extrajudicial killings and welcomes foreign troops without transparency, it heralds danger for our sovereignty. The line between comradeship and complicity blurs fast. Soon, leaders are participants in wartime atrocities: not with guns, but with smiles, silence, and quiet nods.

This is betrayal. Betrayal of the ideal that our seas are not battlegrounds. Betrayal of the unity that sustained us in our weakest hours. Betrayal of leadership’s sacred duty to protect its people. The dread we feel is not political; it is human. It is fear of losing the world we call home.

We deserve honesty about foreign military presence. We deserve leaders who respect regional unity and understand the cost of militarising our waters. If the UNC cannot see that, it not only unfit – it is a danger to our nation and the wider Caribbean.

MICHAEL E DHANNY

via e-mail