Five Rivers sink Holy Faith Convent 9-0, into nat'l Intercol semis

Five Rivers Secondary School's Shaquilla Daniel (R) and Holy Faith Convent, Couva's Zalika Mahadeo vie for possession during the SSFL championship division game at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on December 1. - Innis Francis

FIVE Rivers cruised into the National Coca-Cola Intercol girls’ semi-final after trouncing Holy Faith Convent Couva at Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva, on December 1.

A four-goal haul from striker Hackeemar Goodridge, partnered with a brace each from Ahmeeda Bowman and Jayda Herbert, and a lone item from Shaquilla Daniel shut out the south team, as Five Rivers stormed into the semis.

Chances came aplenty for the east zone winners Five Rivers, in the opening period. As early as the first minute, striker Goodridge could have put them ahead, but her unmarked right-footed shot fell easily into goalkeeper Jael Moore’s hands.

Not long after, a long cross came in from the right flank, which outwitted the Convent back-line and fell to charging forwards Shaquilla Daniel and Goodridge.

Daniel made a mess of her attempt, but Goodridge was there to recover and slot home to send them 1-0 up in the seventh minute.

Ahmeeda Bowman had a golden opportunity to double the lead in the 20th minute, but after a surging, penetrative run, her shot ricocheted off the goalpost and was cleared.

In the 27th, Bowman did well to evade Convent defender Azariah Huggins to break free and go one-on-one with goalie Moore. Bowman easily scored to make it 2-0.

Convent had few chances to attack, and when they did get past the half line, they lacked the final touch going forward.

Three minutes later, Goodridge netted her second after she was left unmarked in the area and made no mistake. Jadya Herbert also got on the score sheet for Five Rivers, on minute later, as a defensive blunder from Convent saw her pounce and score, to go 4-0 up just before the half-time break.

Doing the most for Convent in the first half were Zaria Cassia and Azariah Huggins.

At the resumption, Five Rivers had no intention of holding back as Goodridge achieved her hat-trick in the 47th minute, with Herbert picking up the assist.

Goodridge was not done yet, as she showed quick feet atop the Convent box to slam another past Moore in the 52nd.

Despite a healthy 6-0 lead, Five Rivers ensured they delivered a statement performance to seal their national Intercol semis spot. Chances got fewer for Convent as Five Rivers tightened the screws.

Another defensive mix-up and failure to clear resulted in Daniel rifling home her first to go 7-0. Herbert bagged another in the 68th as she pounced on a rebounded ball off the left post to tap into past Moore.

Not long after, in the 81st, Bowman showed class with an individual run through Convent’s defence to fire past Moore to crown a one-sided 9-0 victory.