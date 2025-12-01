Dear politicians, please be respectful

Debbie Jacob -

DEBBIE JACOB

WE HAVE a communication crisis in this country, and it’s eroding the moral fabric that underpins everything from common courtesy to crime prevention. I’m sorry to say the problem begins with our politicians and trickles down the line, first to public and private institutions and then to individuals across the board.

How can we expect anyone to know how to speak respectfully when effective communication is not taught or demonstrated anywhere? We look up to leaders – or at least we should – and they let us down continuously. The worst place for embarrassing and unacceptable communication is Parliament.

It is demoralising and counter-productive to see politicians constantly at each other’s throats. Engaging in condescending and sarcastic conversations sets a poor example for everyone. Ridiculing and belittling opposing politicians is uncalled for. Let actions speak for themselves. There’s no need for mean-spirited banter.

Last week, when former House speaker Nizam Mohammed expressed his feelings about behaviour in Parliament, he said, “Any such person without exception must understand the need to be an exemplar and at all times public utterances and conduct and behaviour should never belong to the gutter.”

He also said, “That, to my mind, is aiding and abetting crime and criminal activities in the country. It is undermining the less-than-sufficient efforts that are being made to tackle the burning issue of crime in the country.”

He’s right. Clearly, we have fostered a culture of inconsideration in which everyone feels they can say and do whatever they want. No one has to consider how their words or actions affect anyone. We pass off rudeness as speaking your mind. We claim to value freedom of speech, but that has its limits.

In Parliament, constructive criticism should be welcome and accepted. Stick to the facts, avoid snarkiness, public humiliation and personal attacks. Badgering, bullying and belittling are unimpressive. They’re behaviours that indicate insecurity.

Equally alarming is the lack of consideration for opposing viewpoints. We should respect everyone’s opinion, as long as it's based on facts, because we need at least a two-party system for a healthy, thriving democracy.

A variety of opinions makes us stronger and more open-minded. When we shut down opposing viewpoints and make a mockery of people’s views or act like opposition is unwelcome, we alienate factions of society. When people feel they have no right to their opinions, pent-up feelings eventually find inappropriate expression.

I am appalled at how unkind and unfair many of us have become about opposite political opinions, and that’s not just in Trinidad and Tobago. The same behaviour concerns me in the US. I grew up with relatives spread across political parties. I heard both sides of all family discussions about politics presented respectfully.

No one ever expressed their opinions in anger or shut down an opposing opinion in my house. When your political party lost an election, you graciously accepted the results and waited for your next turn to vote. Where did that consideration go?

Somewhere along the line, people have forgotten that a two-party system offers balance. It’s not good for one party to be in power for too long because it creates extremes, complacency or haughtiness. When we wear blinders and think our own views are all that matter, we prevent checks and balances that come from compromise and empathy.

In elections, victors need to be gracious; losers need to be humble. We expect politicians to have differences of opinion, but also to know how to express them in a manner that inspires the public to have pride in their leaders and in their country. We expect that behaviour to be carried into office as well.

Parliament is an important and respectable historical institution, and it often presents itself as a joke, a bad one at that. This doesn’t mean to say that evasive answers don’t deserve to be challenged. Just be appropriate when challenging. Don’t turn Parliament into a bully pulpit.

Fair-minded people don’t appreciate poor behaviour, ineffective communication, bullying and mockery. It embarrasses and saddens right-thinking individuals. We respect people who set positive examples. We want to feel like our leaders really are leaders.

How do we create tomorrow’s leaders in our schools when students lack role models and are not taught effective communication skills? Is it any wonder social media posts are so vicious?

I hope that all of our politicians consider what they want their legacy to be. Here’s hoping they consider how their behaviour affects our country and understand that power should never be abused. We all deserve better. We all deserve respect.