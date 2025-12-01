Da Silva blames toss, pitch, rain for Super50 loss

Barbados players appeal for the wicket of Red Force batsman Yannic Cariah in the Super50 final at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on November 29. - Photo courtesy CWI

VIDIA RAMPHAL

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were left red-faced and humbled in home conditions, following a resounding nine-wicket loss to Barbados Pride in an anti-climactic ending to the CG United Super50 Cup final on November 29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

In a tournament heavily affected by rainy conditions, the skies were surprisingly blue for the final, but it was the home team left feeling blue after they were thumped by the boys in blue.

Barbados, powered by Kyle Mayers’ 89 not out, easily chased down the Red Force total of 168 to win with 20.3 overs to spare.

Red Force captain Joshua Da Silva said the defeat in the final was not just about execution but about mastering the very surfaces that they hoped would have given them an edge.

“The pitches weren’t great down here, especially in the daytime,” Da Silva said, “They were spinning a lot. It just wasn't up to standard. In the night, it just got a little easier.”

Da Silva revealed they were hoping to bat first and accepted the blame for a poor showing with the bat during the final.

“It was our goal to win the toss and bowl first. We didn't bat very well. I put my hand up,” he said, “Throughout this tournament, I didn't do the best that I could and put up the runs for the team, especially in crucial positions.”

The Red Force skipper also pointed out that the tournament’s condensed format and constant weather interruptions were obstacles for his young Red Force squad to find its rhythm.

“It's difficult when it's such a short tournament. If you don't get off to a flyer, you just don't get off at all,” he said.

Da Silva said Jeavor Royal’s tournament top score of 124 was enough to put him in the top five run-getters in the rain-shortened competition.

“The rain definitely played a factor. We saw Guyana only getting one game in,” he said, “It was difficult, but we got three games, we made it to the final.”

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Da Silva highlighted several bright sparks in the tournament.

Youngsters Cephas Cooper, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, and Shatrughan Rambaran earned praise, while the bowling unit showed significant growth.

“Terrance Hinds coming into his own and doing what he does best,” said Da Silva, “We also saw (Ricky) Jaipaul, who was out to the system for quite some time, but really stuck to his trade and bowled really well.”

Da Silva said his team can take a lot from the tournament and return stronger in 2026.

The TT captain received the Jeffery Dujon Award for the best wicketkeeper, while teammate Jyd Goolie earned the Gus Logie Award for the best fielder.

For Barbados, the win ended a seven-year title drought in the regional 50-over competition and brought them their eighth championship overall (one shared).

Skipper Kyle Mayers says he stayed on with the team to win the title, adding that his leadership philosophy emphasised playing smart, aggressive cricket.

“I just need to empower my players, you know, try to be as positive as possible,” he said, “Try to be as aggressive as possible, but try to be smart, you know, and play fearless cricket.”

Mayers said his bowling attack laid the foundation for his team’s success, with his team bowling first in all four wins.

“I thought our bowlers really stepped up. I thought Joshua (Bishop) was very, very good in all phases of the game,” he said, “Some other players like (Kemar Smith), who did well, and then the two fast bowlers, you know, they did well in these conditions.”

Barbados’ depth was a significant factor. With the West Indies Academy and Combined Campuses and Colleges unable to play, many quality cricketers were available to the Pride set-up.

“There's a wide spread of great cricketers in Barbados. This is just putting them together and putting them in the right positions to do well,” Mayers said.

The Barbados Pride captain admitted last year’s abandoned final gave his squad added drive.

“We didn’t get an opportunity to play the finals, and you guys were pretty disappointed,” Mayers said, “This year, they were champing at the bit to play some cricket and win the title.”

Mayers was honoured with the Richie Richardson Award for the most runs (168) in the competition, while Bishop took home the Curtly Ambrose Award for his eight wickets.

TT’s Hinds also took eight wickets, but Bishop had the superior average—the Barbadian averaged 13.37 per wicket to Hinds’ 18.62.

Darren Nedd took the Collis King Award for the tournament’s best all-rounder.

The Windward Islands all-rounder scored 133 runs and had four wickets with two catches.

The match marked the final Regional Super50 match for 39-year-old Jason Mohammed, who ended with a record 3,827 runs to his name.

His departure leaves a sizeable gap, but it also opens the door for the next generation to shape TT’s future.

As the curtain falls on his distinguished Super50 career, the Red Force turns their focus on the 2026 campaign.

A record-extending 15th regional title will depend not only on fresh talent but on finding the consistency that eluded them this season.