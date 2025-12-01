Christmas with the Ramsinghs at Naparima College

Writer, director and producer Paul Bansilal. -

Total Chaos Productions presents Christmas with the Ramsinghs at Naparima College on December 6 at the school’s auditorium.

This is the Ramsinghs fan favourite version of A Window to the Past said writer, director and producer Paul Bansilal in a media release.

"We are having one big show that will be very entertaining, we will be taking the audience back to a nostalgic TT Christmas. The play is set in 1961 in Sea Village, in south Trinidad. With only salt butter being available, the Ramsinghs have to wash the butter to bake cake and beat common fowl eggs with a sugar cane top," said the release.

The cast of 12 actors is being led by lead actress, Simone Ramrattan, playing the role of Joyce, Bansilal plays the miserable character of Ramsingh. Cindy Seepaul as Sita together with Nazim Mohammed playing Boysie.

Other cast members include, Hubert Ramlal, Willard Gopaul, Pschie Haynes, Ian Wason, Anamarina Mohan, Lee Mohammed, Sabrina Ali and Merlyn Jinkoo.

Tickets are available at Valani’s Drugs, Sutton Street, San Fernando, Pharmacy Décor and Beyond, SS Erin main Road, Palmiste, RIK Bookstore – Gulf City and Price Plaza, Mohammed's Bookstore – Teddys Mall and Princes Town, Ramsingh’s Sports World – Couva and Charran’s Bookstore – Chaguanas.

Showtime is 7 pm.