Chef Rondell Thompson tops Maggi Food Court Caribbean season 5

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“This career isn’t for the weak.” That’s the message 28-year-old chef Rondell Thompson hopes young culinary enthusiasts never forget. The newly crowned Maggi Food Court Caribbean Season Five Champion – and current head chef of the Chaud Restaurant Group – has built his career on long days and nights, discipline and a deep hunger to grow.

Today he leads three kitchens and oversees a team of nearly 30 chefs. But his journey began far from the stainless-steel world of fine dining, in the hills of Cocorite on Freedom Street, where he grew up with his five siblings.

Thompson said his earliest memories are filled with the scent of fresh herbs, the sound of sizzling pots and the chatter of family gatherings. “From the age of six, I was always the first to help my mom and aunties in the kitchen,” he recalled. “Those moments formed the passion and drive that shaped me into the chef I am today.”

But it was his mother, the main cook in the household, that truly sparked his curiosity. “I was always intrigued by what she was preparing and creating. Being in the kitchen with her planted a seed of love and excitement – and a hunger to learn more about cooking.”

In standard one, a small classroom moment confirmed that his interest in food ran deeper than most children his age. “My teacher asked what my favourite food was, and I said roast(ed) bake. She couldn’t believe a seven-year-old not only loved it but knew all the ingredients and the whole process of making bake,” he recalled with a laugh. “That was the first time someone appreciated my love for food and cooking.”

Balance and experience

Driven by that passion, Thompson later began a career in hospitality. Although he started as a server in the banquet department at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, he speaks with pride about how those early days shaped him. “Working front-of-house while studying helped me understand both sides – the kitchen and the dining area. It gave me balance and experience to know what chefs deal with in the kitchen and what servers experience on the floor with customers.”

He gained invaluable knowledge from several chefs he still considers mentors – chefs Devon Joseph, Simmone Edwin, Jenny Francis and Jeremy Lovell. “Those are a few of the chefs that I had the experience to work next to, got training from and who allowed me to learn and improve my skills with their guidance” he said.

In 2017, Thompson was awarded National Junior Chef of Trinidad and Tobago and in 2018 he was named National Chef of the Year by the TT Hotels and Restaurant Association.

At the Taste of The Caribbean competition held in Miami, he earned one gold and one silver medal in 2017, followed by another gold and silver in 2018, along with the Team of the Year title as part of the National Culinary Team.

In 2018, while completing his bachelor's in culinary management at TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute, Thompson joined the Chaud Restaurant Group as a line cook. The company’s flexibility and support allowed him to flourish academically and professionally. Today, he sits at the helm as head chef for the entire group. Some of his roles include food costing, menu planning, training, equipment, logistics for all events and kitchen daily operations.

Maggi competition

Urged by many who simply enjoys Thompson’s dishes, in 2024 he participated in season four of the regional Maggi Food Court Caribbean competition where he placed second. For the competition, Caribbean chefs come together to showcase their talents and skills while using Maggi products all in an attempt to win the title of Maggi’s Food Court Chef of the Year and US$10,000. “It is always a great opportunity to network, brand and build strong relations with chefs from around the Caribbean” Thompson noted. “You get to understand the similarities and differences we share in this region.”

When he was invited back for season five, however, Thompson wasn’t immediately certain he wanted to return. “I enjoyed my first experience and didn’t feel like I had anything to prove,” he explained. “But I came second last time, and the only other place to go was first. What did I have to lose? I already lost last year. So I said – I’m going for first place.”

Shot in just one week, season five was filmed in April in Kingston, Jamaica at the Creative Factory Studio. Thompson competed against eight Jamaican chefs, three TT chefs and one each from St Lucia, Barbados, Guyana and Suriname.

But Thompson found this year’s group more challenging – but not for culinary reasons. Season four I felt was filled with support and love amongst all the chefs” he said.

Still, like any good chef, he stayed focused on the task at hand. “I faced no personal challenges. I felt confident in my skills and abilities to take me to the end” he noted. A vegan team challenge was the only moment that pushed him slightly outside his comfort zone. “We were grouped in threes, and the lowest-scoring chef from each group would be sent home. But we still had to work as a team to achieve each chef plate.”

The finale, however, was where he shone. “All five of my finale dishes – I’m proud of every one. I showcased five different cuisines with the chef Rondell take on them. That experience was really humbling and splendid.”

When he was announced as the winner, his relief was instant. “Honestly, I was holding back my emotions because if I didn’t win, I didn’t know how I would’ve felt losing twice.”

Questioned on how he feels now that he actually won the competition, Thompson admitted that “This win still hasn’t took full flight and I am excited to see where this title will take my career.” He is truly grateful for the outpouring of love, respect and support he has gotten especially from his family and Chaud colleagues and customers.

Combining Caribbean and fine-dining experiences

Asked to describe his culinary style, the chef said, “Caribbean vogue on a plate – flair, technique, modern, executive, flavourful.”

He sees himself as a sponge, ready to absorb knowledge from every chef he encounters. TT’s food culture, he said, remains one of his biggest influences. “Our food is so diverse and tells a story that only great local chefs will appreciate. Understanding our flavours, traditions and methods influence my cooking today and allows me to combine both Caribbean and fine-dining experiences.”

So what’s next for Thompson? Now, with a major regional title under his belt, he admitted he is excited for what’s next. He said he welcomes every experience and hopes to work closely with Maggi to strengthen connections with chefs and home cooks across the region.

Long-term, he dreams of expanding his brand. “It would be great to become the executive chef of my own catering company, specialising in exclusive dinners and events,” he shared. “I want to gain more experience abroad and create a name for myself as one of the Caribbean’s finest chefs pushing Caribbean fine dining cuisine.”

A chef Rondell masterclass, he added, is definitely in the works. “Teaching brings me joy. Sharing, training, mentoring chefs and anyone who shows the passion and interest in cooking and culinary arts – those are things I want to do.”

But for those who wish to join the world he loves dearly, he advised, “There will be many trying moments – ups and downs – but you must take accountability, learn from your mistakes, and improve your skills and well-being as a chef. Strongly focus on the basics, be a sponge, practice, be patient and don’t rush your levels as a chef.”