Bands heat up the Savannah at 2026 Panorama Single Pan finals
4 Hrs Ago
San Juan East Side Symphony, winners of the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, with their trophy at the Queen's Park Savannah on November 30. - Photo by Lincoln Holder - Lincoln Holder
It was an electrifying night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, as steelbands competed in the 2026 Panorama single pan finals on November 29. Defending champions San Juan East Side Symphony took the title once again with their arrangement of Machel Montano’s Jumbie. La Creole Pan Groove and San Juan Chord Masters Steel Orchestra placed second and third respectively.
Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these highlights from the competition.
Hope Pan Groovers from Tobago performing Like Ah Boss by Machel Montano and arranged by Ojay Richards during the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
Arima All Stars Steel Orchestra perfoming Caribbean Connection by Merchant and arranged by Gillian Tobias during the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
LA 47 Steel Orchestra from La Brea performing Showdown by Machel Montano with Xtatik ft Burning Flames and arranged by Shaquille Forbes at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
La Romaine Super Vibes performing Ah Feeling to Rock by the Merchant and arranged by Darren Sheppard at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
Pan Jammers Steel Orchestra from Santa Cruz performing Government Boots by Mighty Gabby and arranged by Elijah Beckles at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
D'Original Woodbrook Modernaires Steel Orchestra performing Ah Cyah Wait by Shurwayne Winchester and arranged by Hanif Goodridge during the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29. Winchester joined the band onstage for their performance.
Epic Koskeros Steel Orchestra from San Fernando performing Toco Band by the Lord Kitchner and arranged by Kion Robinson at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
New Age Trendsetters from Enterprise, Chaguanas, performing Mystery Band by Lord Kitchener and arranged by Nicholas Joseph at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
San Juan All Stars performing Park It by Explainer and arranged by Shaquille Vincent at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
Scrunters Pan Groove from St James performing Dead or Alive by Shurwayne Winchester and arranged by Janine James and Alexia Hope at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
Joined onstage by soca icon Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons, East Phonics Steel Orchestra from Valencia performs Swing by SuperBlue during the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
Harlem Syncopators from East Dry River, Port of Spain, performing Carnival Time Again by Brother Marvin and arranged by Tisham Williams at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
Second place winner in the Panorama single pan finals was Diego Martin-based La Creole Pan Groove.
La Famille United Steel Orchestra from Cascade performing Suck Meh Soucouyant by Crazy and arranged by Arddin Herbert at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on November 29.
Nayal Hill School Of Music Steel Orchestra performing This Melody Sweet by Timothy “Baron” Watkins and arranged by Nathanael “Crix” Flemming at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah on November 29.
Metro Stars Steel Orchestra from Tobago performing Kettle Pot by Akhenaton “Yung Bredda” Lewis and arranged by Kersh Ramsey at the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, at the Queen's Park Savannah on November 29.
