Bands heat up the Savannah at 2026 Panorama Single Pan finals

San Juan East Side Symphony, winners of the Panorama 2026 Single Pan competition, with their trophy at the Queen's Park Savannah on November 30. - Photo by Lincoln Holder - Lincoln Holder

It was an electrifying night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, as steelbands competed in the 2026 Panorama single pan finals on November 29. Defending champions San Juan East Side Symphony took the title once again with their arrangement of Machel Montano’s Jumbie. La Creole Pan Groove and San Juan Chord Masters Steel Orchestra placed second and third respectively.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these highlights from the competition.