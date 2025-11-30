Venezuela complains to OPEC about the US 'threats'

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. - AP PHOTO

VENEZUELAN President Nicolás Maduro has written to the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais, and OPEC Plus and member countries, accusing the US of attempting to seize the South American country's vast oil reserve through military force.

On the afternoon of November 30, Venezuelan vice-president Delcy Rodriguez made the announcement via social media, saying such a move "would seriously affect the balance of the global energy market."

She added that Venezuela will remain firm in defending its natural energy resources, noting that the country has the largest oil reserves in the world. "Nothing will stop us! We will continue to be free and sovereign," Rodriguez said.

The three-page letter, dated November 30, was signed by Maduro.

In the letter, Maduro detailed what he said are the "growing and illegal threats" by the US government against Venezuela.

"As you have surely observed, since mid-August of this year, President Donald Trump has carried out a campaign of harassment and threats against Venezuela that clearly endangers regional and international peace, security, and stability," the letter said.

"As part of this campaign, the US has deployed various military assets to the Caribbean region, including more than 14 warships and 15,000 troops. Additionally, US authorities have carried out over 20 bombings against small vessels, resulting in the extrajudicial killing of over 80 people."

Maduro claimed that throughout these months, there have also been constant and repeated threats by US units to use force against Venezuelan territory, which flagrantly violates the Charter of the UN and other instruments of international law.

Maduro's letter emphasised that Venezuela "formally denounces before OPEC and the OPEC+ mechanism," the intention of the US government "to seize Venezuela's vast oil reserves, the largest on the planet, through lethal military force against the country's territory, people, and institutions."

The letter added, "This intention not only contravenes provisions that promote peaceful coexistence among nations but also endangers the stability of Venezuelan oil production and the international market.

"The world is well aware of the harmful consequences that military interventions by the US and its allies have generated in other oil-producing countries."

Maduro said Venezuela will firmly defend its natural energy resources and will not succumb to blackmail or threats.

"Dear secretary general and members of OPEC and OPEC+, I hope I can count on your best efforts to stop this growing aggression, which threatens the balance of the international energy market for both producing countries and consumers," the letter said.

Maduro also asked that a copy of the letter be shared with all OPEC and OPEC+ members and "that a sovereign union be convened without external disturbances."

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and former minister Stuart Young did not respond to requests for comment on November 30.