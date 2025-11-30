Tobago East MP say US radar ‘necessary’

Tobago East MP David Thomas - Photo courtesy Parliament

MP for Tobago East, David Thomas, has described the recent installation of a radar system at the ANR Robinson International Airport as “necessary,” insisting there is no cause for alarm.

Speaking to the media before entering Parliament on November 28, Thomas said the radar is part of standard security procedures for an international airport.

“An airport is a sensitive area.”

Reflecting on his 40 years of experience as a fire officer, Thomas said he understands all the intricacies involved in airport security.

"I find this is one of those normal procedures that might not appear normal to the public.”

Thomas acknowledged public speculation has been rife regarding the radar system.

“A lot of things have been said in the public space that do not add up. From where I sit, I know the information is accurate: I know what is happening. When you are not accustomed to these things, they can appear abnormal and cause concern.”

He reiterated that when an international airport is being upgraded, “There are certain standards that must be met going forward.”

Asked about Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s remark that he was unaware of the radar installation, Thomas said Augustine’s concerns would be allayed once he receives the information he requires.

“Information is often received from one source before it reaches another. As soon as the time comes for the public to know and have additional details, that information will be handed out.”

Addressing concerns that the radar could embroil Tobago in tensions between the US and Venezuela, Thomas was unequivocal: “Of course not.”

He stressed that an international airport must follow certain procedures, though he did not elaborate.

“It is from a national security perspective. There are also intricacies relating to fire safety, and other matters are far more critical than what we are discussing here. If we do not address those, then we do not have an airport that can operate safely.”

Questioned about the US military’s role on the island, Thomas said he did not have full details but noted the radar would assist in combating narco-trafficking, as confirmed by the Prime Minister. He emphasised that the radar system is standard practice, despite some confusion over its purpose.

“I am aware there are other radar systems covering this country, primarily to ensure security standards are maintained. An airport is one of the most sensitive areas. You can’t use a cell phone.”

Responding to online criticism from some Tobagonians threatening street protests over the installation, Thomas urged the public not to jump to conclusions.

“Before making a judgement, be mindful that all information concerning Tobago will come to hand. I am a responsible person. If anything were happening that would negatively impact Tobago, I would be the first to come out publicly and object. We are in good hands, and everything that is happening is in our best interest.”

Thomas stressed that the radar system is intended to benefit all users of the airport, and national security matters sometimes need to remain confidential.

“Certain details and events must be treated as classified. Security should always be a priority, and everything happening is to ensure Trinidad and Tobago remain safe,” he added.

Also making his way to Parliament, opposition MP Stuart Young, asked about the installation, said he has “serious concerns” about the latest developments, stressing global diplomacy is a balancing act of relationships.

“This is not something new to us in Trinidad. In fact, we managed it during President Trump’s first term, and we balanced the relationship.”

Young said at that time, there were also tensions between both countries, and “we navigated those waters.”

Another concern Young said he had was the PM and her ministers’ lack of transparency to the public.

“We must all be concerned if we love Trinidad and Tobago, because we are being given no details. But what is in the dark will always come to light, and we now know it is a military radar.”

He questioned the need for a military radar in Tobago.

"We have the debacle of the Chief Secretary saying he didn’t know anything about it. These are matters of concern, and we look on.”

He stressed the US is TT’s largest ally and trading partner, noting that the country has always relied on it for national security.

“We work closely with them because we also have a role to play. But Venezuela is our closest neighbour, you can see the coast from the wharf. I have managed both relationships for years, so I am concerned.”

Asked if he shares similar concerns as former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, particularly about platforms 60 miles off our coast being vulnerable, Young said, "Of course."

" Our platforms are always vulnerable.”

He noted part of the reason the PNM government acquired vessels was so that national security agencies could patrol TT waters for up to 28 days at a time, especially along the east coast, because the vessels are built for those waters.

“That’s different from acts of, for example, piracy, or fishermen drifting too close, which is what we’re seeing now.”

Young called on the PM and Defence Minister Wayne Sturge to be transparent with the public.

“As for the Homeland Security Minister, well, the less said there, the better. But the Prime Minister, you can’t keep dancing us around and showing us your telephone and saying you have nothing on your phone.”