The unjust peace

Children have an innate sense of justice and fair play, although they do not necessarily always display their intrinsic good sense. Jean Piaget, the well-known child-development psychologist, believed that young children understand that mistakes bring negative consequences.

Any parent will know that about their children. It may also explain why many latter-day political conservatives were once socially-minded.

I remember my son, aged about seven, once telling me that he did not lie because he had noticed that when he did, things got worse and he then had to tell more lies. And my four-year-old grandson, months after he had witnessed it and was no longer able to contain his disbelief and confusion, blurted out to his mother that her father had hit the dog, and it was wrong. He concluded that his grandfather’s “head must have broken.”

Ah, out of the mouths of babes comes truth! Would that adults weren’t often deaf and that those early perceptions weren’t collateral damage in our broader socialisation.

In one of my first modern-history classes at university, the lecturer started by stating that WWII in large part happened because Germany perceived the peace settlement of WWI to be unjust.

WWII was therefore almost inevitable. Essentially, the terms of the Versailles Treaty were very harsh, and Germany, already smarting from its loss, resented being humiliated and having to pay reparations. Radicals of all sorts attempted to seize the moment and, with an almost primordial sense of justice denied, return Germany to its former power and glory. Hitler emerged from that melée.

Many of the recent and current local and regional conflicts and disputes stem from longstanding resentments over what communities perceive as unfair decisions about their land and their rights. Take the Kurds, Armenians, Kashmiris, Crimeans, Cypriots, to name just a few.

The most blatant, pernicious and extraordinary example is Palestine, which the Jewish people, claiming biblical rights, have been forcibly retaking since the 1940s.

Understandably, the Palestinians, who had been living there for nearly as long as the Jewish people had been absent from it, revolted against the decision made, without consulting them, by Britain in the critical Balfour Declaration.

Shame that we overlook or are ignorant of the lessons of history. Perceived injustice does not bring peace.

The ongoing unorthodox and hardly believable so-called peace process being conducted by the White House in the Ukraine-Russia conflict would be farcical if it were not so tragic. We wince to see the complete hash President Trump and his team are making of seeking an elusive ceasefire between the warring sides.

Trump’s accusing Ukraine of starting the war with Russia by defending itself after Putin’s forces invaded in 2022, and President Zelenskyy of playing with WWIII, is perverse.

Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons in 1994, under a disarmament treaty, in exchange for security guarantees and financial compensation from Russia. Although control of the weapons lay with Russia, Ukraine maintained the expensive arsenal and chose to let Russia take it, which turns out to have been a grave mistake. It is stark evidence that one can only bargain from a position of strength and the “balance of terror” is just that – the fear of mutual annihilation keeping us safe.

The US was never an honest broker in the Israel-Palestine conflict because of geopolitical self-interest and the powerful Jewish lobby on Capitol Hill and in the US economy.

With regard to Ukraine, we are hard-pressed to understand why Trump is so pally with Putin, or if he genuinely trusts him, since Putin has repeatedly proven unreliable. Last week’s revelation of Trump’s trusted negotiator Steve Witkoff coaching the Russians on how to deal with the US administration and with Trump ended any illusion of fair play for Ukraine.

A key to understanding the many contradictions in US negotiations appears in Trump’s tips in The Art of the Deal: Keep many balls in the air, “…because most deals fall out, no matter how promising they seem at first”; “Sometimes, part of making a deal is denigrating your competition”; “Truthful hyperbole…is an innocent form of exaggeration, and a very effective form of promotion”; “Do nearly anything within legal bounds to win”; “If you’re fighting for something you believe in – even if it means alienating some people along the way – things usually work out for the best in the end.”

So, negotiators beware: it is a juggling match.

Does the US care about the repercussions for Europe if Ukraine does not get a fair deal?

If Russia gets too much, it will go for more. Preventing future Russian invasions of neighbouring countries is paramount, or we will really be playing with WWIII. Ukraine will inevitably have to cede some invaded territory to Russia; but Europe faces decades more of unease, whatever peace deal emerges, because a just peace is unachievable in Ukraine.