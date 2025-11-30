Sturge: US radar to track drug drones

From left, Attorney General John Jeremie, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge and Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Don Polo at a press conference at the Office of the Chief Secretary, in Tobago on November 29. -

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine said he has been assured by central government that the military-grade radar system installed at the ANR Robinson International Airport a few days ago will not be used by the US to help attack Venezuela or any other nation.

He was speaking at a media conference on November 29 in Calder Hall, Tobago, following a debriefing with Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge, Attorney General John Jeremie and Chief of Defence Staff Don Polo.

In a stunning revelation, Sturge revealed there has been a marked increase in illegal flights and drones entering the country to transport illegal drugs and guns. He said the presence of the US military in the southern Caribbean since late August has seen a decline in guns and drugs entering the country via the sea, which has redounded to the nation's benefit.

The US has killed 83 alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since the first missile strike on an alleged drug-transporting vessel on September 2. The legality of these strikes has been questioned by international bodies, including the United Nations.

Sturge said drug traffickers are now changing their strategy, and TT needed to stay a step ahead.

He insisted that the radar system was solely for domestic security purposes.

He said it would assist in identifying drug traffickers, gun smugglers and human traffickers, the latter of which he said has brought considerable concern to Tobago recently.

Sturge said the radar system will help continue to suppress violent crime in TT.

Augustine and Sturge said the US does not need to use Tobago for any military operation.

They said the US assets in the southern Caribbean, including the USS Gerald Ford, an aircraft carrier, have the capabilities to launch any military attack.

In any event, Augustine said TT has little sway in dissuading US President Donald Trump from anything he has already set his mind on doing. His comments follow escalating geopolitical tension, which heightened on November 29 with Trump declaring Venezuelan airspace closed.

Augustine said, "I don't know that TT could stop Trump from doing whatever Trump wants to do. When you hear the description about the vessel and assets the US has in the Atlantic right now, it is evident they don't need our soil or our waters to do anything. They can do it from an international space and international waters."

However, he was quick to add, "I will not support any installation that is meant to attack anybody anywhere else. The government continues to assure that that which is being installed here is not meant to attack anybody but provide much-needed information for our defence systems and our security services."

The radar system at the airport resembles the AN/TPS-80 ground/air task-oriented radar (G/ATOR), built by Northrop Grumman. It is capable of "long-range, four-dimensional 360-degree total surveillance for air and missile defence, fire control and air traffic control."

According to its website, the system is operationally deployed by the US Marine Corps and US Air Force. However, production is underway to meet other US needs and select international customers.

It said the "radar delivers the data necessary for air defence weapons to destroy airborne threats, including cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, manned aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles."

The media briefing followed an alarm about the presence of US troops and aircraft in Tobago as well as the installation of a radar system at the airport.

The presence of US troops in Tobago was not previously announced, as members of the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit were expected to leave the country on November 21 following exercises with the TT Defence Force.

Speaking to the media on November 26, the Prime Minister said the US marines were in Tobago solely to help with roadworks.

Augustine had said he was unaware of the radar system.

The PM later acknowledged the installation of the radar system, adding she had tried to keep it secret as it was a national security issue.

Asked whether the US troops have jurisdiction locally to undergo security operations in the public, Sturge declined to comment, saying "it was not really in the public's interest."

"There should be no real alarm about US forces in TT's domain; it is nothing new."

Augustine said he was not surprised that he was not consulted about the US troops in Tobago but it sharpens the conversation about what autonomy should mean for Tobago.

He noted the Status of Forces Agreement signed with the US is not unique, with the latest agreement coming under former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Augustine also defended the PM, saying she was telling the truth about civil works being undertaken by the US Marines.

He said roadworks are being done, a radar system was installed, and there was refuelling by US aircraft.

He said Tobago remains neutral in any conflict between nations, and as proof of this gesture, he has invited US Chargé d'Affaires Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz and Venezuelan Ambassador Álvaro Sánchez Cordero to the island for Tobago Day next week.

"Both territories that may have some choice words for each other will be on Tobago soil at the same time, which very much underscores TT's objective of simply being good with all other countries that we can be good with....We are not at war with anybody."