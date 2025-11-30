Justitia Omnibus attorneys laud UTT's honorary doctorate for Khan

Attorney Israel Khan SC receives his honarary doctorate from President Christine Kangaloo during the University of Trinidad and Tobago graduation ceremony held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on November 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

BY DANIEL KHAN AND ARISSA MAHARAJ

Guest commentary on the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree to Israel Rajah-Khan by the University of TT.

We write this essay in paying homage to our head of chambers, Israel B. Rajah-Khan SC BA, LLB, LEC And now honorary LLD (Doctor of Laws) which was recently conferred upon him by the distinguished University of Trinidad and Tobago.

The entire group of criminal advocates and support staff at Justitia Omnibus Law Chambers, which Mr Khan SC heads were all elated when we learnt through the grapevine that our head of chambers will be honoured with the conferment of a honorary degree of laws by UTT. The feeling of pride and loyalty uniting the members at our law chambers ran very high. The esprit de corps will live on at our law chambers for many years.

This conferment of a honorary degree by a university solely upon a practicing advocate at the criminal bar is historic. But, then again, Khan has been a senior associate tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School for the past 38 years to present.

About Israel B Rajah-Khan

Israel B. Rajah-Khan is a graduate of the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) class of 1979 and he established the Justitia Omnibus Law Chambers that same year and has since earned recognition as one of the nation’s foremost criminal attorneys. He was awarded the prestigious title of senior counsel (silk) in 2000.

He maintains an extensive legal practice before both local and regional courts across the Caribbean. Notably, he is also listed on the International Criminal Court’s Registry of Defence Counsel at The Hague, Netherlands, to represent individuals charged with international crimes. He is the current president of the Criminal Bar Association of TT.

Khan was honoured in 2024 by HWLS with six other legal luminaries “chosen from HWLS's pool of graduates of 50 years as its most distinguished and prestigious graduates who by their remarkable achievements and dedication to the practice of law have inspired countless attorneys in the Caribbean region”.

In March 2023 the official Opposition in the Parliament of TT nominated him for the consideration by the Electoral College of Parliament for the election of the seventh President of the Republic of TT.

Significant achievements

For over four and a half decades Israel Khan SC has been an unwavering voice in the national conversation of TT. Through incisive newspaper columns, public addresses, and frequent appearances on national television, he has consistently brought complex social, legal and political issues into the public spotlight. His distinctive style of communication, marked by clarity, fearless honestly and through-provoking soundbites, has captivated both the everyday citizen and the intellectual elite.

His public engagement has not merely been commentary, it has been advocacy. His efforts have aimed to uplift public consciousness, fostering a culture of critical thinking and civic awareness. Whenever speaking on matters of justice, he has shown unyielding commitment to the ideals of democracy, transparency, and national progress.

Providing mentorship

As a senior associate tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Khan has played a foundational role in shaping generations of legal practitioners in TT and mentoring attorneys, many of whom have risen to the highest ranks of the profession, including appointments as Judges and senior counsel.

His approach to mentorship is rooted in empowerment, encouraging students to challenge orthodoxy, question systemic injustice, and remain grounded in the principles of fairness and advocacy for the voiceless. He has particularly championed young attorneys from all backgrounds, offering them not only legal training but the confidence to believe that they could reach at the highest levels of the profession.

Courtroom advocacy

Israel Khan SC is perhaps best known for his fearless courtroom advocacy, often taking on cases and causes that marked not just by legal acumen but by a principled resistance to systemic oppression and judicial inertia.

His courtroom presence is defined by a combination of intellectual sharpness and moral courage. Throughout his career, he has been an agent of legal reform, challenging outdated norms and advocating for a justice system that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of the ordinary citizen.

Principled defiance

Indeed, while the legal profession often places a premium on conformity, Khan’s is defined by principled defiance. In a field that venerates the colonial remnants of formality and decorum, he has unapologetically insisted on a jurisprudence and style of advocacy rooted in the lived realities of the Caribbean citizen. Where others may have adopted the posture and idioms of foreign legal tradition, Khan reclaimed the voice of the “everyday man” and placed it squarely in the courtroom. His courtroom advocacy forthright, eloquent, yet accessible, has served as a reminder that justice must not only be done but must be understood and felt by those it serves.

Perhaps most significantly, he has shown that greatness in law need not come at the expense of cultural identity. He has proven that one can be a formidable legal intellect while being unmistakably West Indian in language, tone and perspective. This courageous integration of identity into the legal space is not only rare, it is transformative.

Israel Khan SC has not only simply practiced law with unorthodox advocacy; he has with his brand of advocacy deliberately influenced countless of the present generation of criminal advocates in TT to accept that they have a responsibility to the emancipated society to reflect in the practice of their profession of law a persona which is rooted in the language and logic of the “everyday man” always striving to ensure that justice is not a lofty ideal but a lived reality for all.

For these reasons Khan’s contribution stands apart. He is a jurist who has bent the arc of the legal tradition in TT towards a more inclusive, representative and culturally grounded future. Metaphorically speaking, in relation to criminal law defence advocates, he is the last of the Mohicans.