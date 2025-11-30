Hillview's Harmony and Hope Xmas concert on December 5

Hillview's steelpan players get ready for the Xmas concert. -

Hillview College will be bringing in the holiday spirit on December 5 through Harmony and Hope, its inaugural Christmas concert at the school's auditorium, College Road, Tunapuna.

The event will be held from 7-9pm and tickets are available at the school's administrative office for $150. All proceeds will go towards enhancing the student experience at the school.

Patrons are promised and evening of joy with some of the all-time favourite Christmas songs in a contemporary and elegant style with a mix of genre fusion to bring them to life.

"From the traditional O Come, O Come Emmanuel, East Indian-inspired Christmas-themed dance to Jingle Bell Rock and Christmas is Love (local calypso parang), come share in this fundraiser experience that will benefit Hillview College, the future leaders of our country," a media release said.

A refreshment box is included. For more information, contact the school at 662-4843.