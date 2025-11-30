Driver, 58, dies after crash in Ste Madeleine

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

THE police have confirmed that a 58-year-old man has died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a three-car crash in Ste Madeleine on the night of November 28.

According to the police, Wayde Murray of Cocoyea Village died on November 29 while receiving treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police reported that around 7 pm on November 28, Murray was heading east along Manahambre Road near Usine Pond when he attempted to avoid a pothole in the road.

However, he swerved into the opposite lane, where his Toyota Fielder wagon collided with a white Toyota Axio, driven by a woman, heading in the opposite direction.

The impact caused the Axio to collide with a black Honda Vezel behind it, pushing it into a lamppost at the roadside.

Officers from the Ste Madeleine Police Station and the Mon Repos Fire Station were alerted, and FSO Jackson was among the first responders.

In addition to the drivers, each vehicle had one passenger.

All six occupants were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment, where Murray was warded in the High Dependency Unit.

PC De Boulet is continuing the investigation.