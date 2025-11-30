Don’t Call Me Baby Doll premieres at UWI

Actresses Chanel Quesnel and Natasha Lee Kurbanali are the characters in the play, Don't Call Me Baby Doll, premiering at UWI on December 9. -

Ray Funk

Dr Travis Weekes, theatre coordinator for UWI, has written a powerful new play, Don’t Call Me Baby Doll, exploring the struggles and resilience of women migrants in TT.

Weekes has been working on the play for six years and features two actresses – Chanel Quesnel, as Maria, a Cuban refugee, and Natasha Lee Kurbanali as Isabella, a Venezuelan migrant.

The play examines how these two immigrant women form a friendship that transcends their different faiths and backgrounds, focusing on their mutual support as they seek dignity and empowerment amidst adversity.

Another dimension of the play is reflected in the title, referencing the Baby Doll tradition, the part about looking for the father of a child and the desperate need to get money for support.

The play grows out of what Weekes experienced himself as an immigrant migrating to Trinidad to join the theatre faculty at UWI.

Weekes grew up in St Lucia, his father a member of the St Lucia Arts Guild founded by Derek and Roderick Walcott, in a life always surrounded by theatre.

He attended the Jamaica School of Drama and eventually got a doctorate with a thesis on Walcott from UWI, Cave Hill campus. When he came to teach at UWI St Augustine in 2018, although he had been away from home for travel and study, this was the first time that he came to live in a place that was not home to work.

“I found myself identifying with other migrants. The migrants in my immediate vicinity were Cubans and Venezuelans. I made friends with them.”

He developed an interest in Santeria, in the similarity between Santeria and the Orisha faith and practices in Trinidad.

“I was interested in writing a play that would use elements from Hispanic culture as well as elements from Caribbean culture.”

The play evolved as he learned about the various complex challenges that migrant women face.

Both these characters resist stereotypes, thus the title. He can’t wait to see how audiences react.

Weekes is busy teaching theatre and performance classes, creating a series of seminars on classic Caribbean plays like Errol John’s Moon on a Rainbow Shawl and more.

Last year, he directed Dawad Phillip’s play on Lord Blakie, Sunday with the Warlord.

Two prior very different plays by him have been produced in TT, in 2021, The Fight for Belle Vue focused on two brothers’ fight over land claims and Take Me to Mon Repos, set in St Lucia in 1794 during the fight for freedom from the British Empire, was performed early this year in Venezuela by student actors from TT and Saint Lucia.

There are only two performances of Don’t Call Me Baby Doll on December 9 and 10 at 7 pm at the Learning Resource Centre on the UWI campus in St Augustine..