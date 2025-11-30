Couva Carnival teams up with Joylanders for epic 2026 launch

Flashback: Couva Carnival Committee chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj (left) outlines the scope of Couva Carnival to media personality Errol Fabien during a live broadcast last year. -

THE Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) has joined forces with former Panorama medium band champions Couva Joylanders to deliver an unforgettable experience for the public at its formal launch of Carnival celebrations 2026.

Couva Joylanders will headline a corps of high-quality performers at the launch, which will be staged at the steelband’s panyard on Railway Road, Couva, on Saturday, December 6, starting at 4 pm. Admission is free to the public.

CCC chairman, Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, said the collaboration with Joylanders is aimed specifically at deepening the involvement of the national instrument in Carnival festivities in Central Trinidad. “Couva Joylanders has made a name for itself and the Couva community over the years. We felt it was important for them to play a more meaningful part in our Carnival, since pan is one of the main pillars of Carnival,” Rajbal Maraj explained.

Richard Gill, executive manager of Couva Joylanders, welcomed the initiative, describing it as an exciting development for both the band and Couva and its neighbouring communities. “Our membership is excited to join with Couva Carnival to provide more opportunities for pan lovers to enjoy the music. Apart from the launch, Couva Joylanders—2020 Panorama medium band champions—will perform on other occasions during the season,” Gill added.

Former National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons will share top billing at the launch. Other performances will come from Wacka Man, Johnny Ramnarine, and other artistes.

Bandleaders of mas and J’ouvert bands are invited to mount displays of their 2026 costumes and sketches to create a Carnival atmosphere at the launch.

Rajbal Maraj assured the public that the 2026 Carnival celebrations would be more spectacular than last year’s. “We have our usual package of high-octane events but with special effects in 2026. The collaboration with Couva Joylanders will further deepen this experience for the many thousands who flock to the Couva Carnival Centre for the season. However, the cost of preparing and staging the events is very high, and while we get an annual subvention from the National Carnival Commission, it falls short of our actual budget. As a result, we depend heavily on the goodwill and generosity of our partners in the public and private sectors.”

The CCC chairman hinted that there will be a few surprises for patrons who attend the Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, since the event falls on Valentine’s Day.

Full list of events for Couva Carnival:

Saturday, December 6, at 4 pm - Formal launch, Couva Joylanders Panyard

Saturday, January 3, at 10 am - Screening for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, Balmain Community Centre

Sunday, January 11, at 10 am, Auditions for Calypso Monarch Competitions (Seniors and Juniors) Balmain Community Centre

Friday. February 6, at 5 pm, Touch & Taste Restaurant, California - Selection of sponsors and Sashing for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant

Saturday, February 7, at 11 am - Motorcade for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant

Thursday, February 12, at 7 pm. - TUCO South Central Calypso Tent, Couva Carnival Centre

Friday, February 13, at 7 pm - Calypso Monarch Finals (Seniors & Juniors) and Extempo Competition, Couva Carnival Centre

Saturday, February 14, at 7 pm - Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, Couva Carnival Centre

Sunday, February 15, at 1 pm. - Kiddies Carnival, Couva Carnival Centre

Monday, February 16 - J’ouvert, at 5 am. Monday Nite Mas and King and Queen of the Bands Competitions @ 7pm, Couva Carinval Centre

Tuesday, February 17, at 7 pm - Parade of the Bands, Couva Carnival Centre.