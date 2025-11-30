Colombian president slams Trump's airspace calls against Venezuela

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro. -

THE Colombian president defended Venezuela a day after US President Donald Trump ordered airlines to avoid Venezuelan airspace, declaring it closed.

On November 30, President Gustavo Petro called the airspace closure "completely illegal" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Petro also said the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) "must convene immediately."

"The Secretary General of ICAO must convene the Assembly immediately. There is no authorization from the UN Security Council for military action against our neighbour," the post said.

"The US Senate has not authorised an armed intervention. The international order must be preserved, and Latin America and the Caribbean must say so without fear."

ICAO is a UN agency that helps 193 countries to cooperate and share their skies to their mutual benefit.

"Venezuela needs more democracy, and democracy is a product only of its internal forces and its people. No airline should accept illegal orders over the airspace of any country," Petro said.

"I urge President Trump to return to respecting the international legal order, which is the accumulated wisdom of human civilisation.

Gustavo also requested that the European Union (EU), in accordance with the agreement reached between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean, order the normalisation of flights to Venezuela or fine the companies that do not comply.

In a post on November 29 via X, Trump called not only on all airlines, but also all pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers to "please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety."

The Colombian president, in response, urged all countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to resume their normal flights.

"In Colombia, companies that refuse to provide the services they committed to and simply follow the instructions of the ICAO, or the Colombian government, should be sanctioned," Petro said.

"Humanity must be free to fly, and the skies must be open everywhere in the world."

Colombia and Venezuela are called sister countries because of their shared history: they gained independence from Spain together under the leadership of Simón Bolívar and once formed a single nation, Gran Colombia.

Shortly after Trump's call to avoid the airspace above and around Venezuela, the Nicolas Maduro-led administration responded, saying it denounced and condemned the "colonialist threat."

A statement from the Venezuelan government described Trump's statement as hostile, unilateral and an arbitrary act.

Several airlines have halted flights to Venezuela after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned about the worsening security situation and heightened military activity in the region.

In retaliation, the Chavista regime revoked, a few days ago, the concessions held by those airlines.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, via Telegram on the night of November 29, accused the US government of complying with (opposition politician) María Machado's request to attempt to block Venezuelan airspace.

"In response to this aggression, President Nicolás Maduro has ordered a special plan for the return of Venezuelans stranded in other countries, as well as facilitating departure itineraries for those who must travel outside our territory. "

"Venezuela has activated all multilateral mechanisms in accordance with International Law for the immediate cessation of this illegitimate and unlawful action. Venezuela will always prevail!"

Tensions have been escalating since the US deployed warships and personnel in the Southern Caribbean, which US authorities say is part of the fight against narco-terrorism.

However, Venezuelan officials insist the US presence is an attempt to overthrow the Maduro administration and gain control of Venezuela's natural resources, particularly its oil reserves.