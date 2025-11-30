Central snap Prisons' win streak in TTPFL

MIC Central FC Reboot celebrate a goal. - File photo

MIC CENTRAL FC snapped a five-game winning streak by Prisons FC on November 29 in an exciting TT Premier Football League doubleheader at the Arima Velodrome.

In the second game of the evening, Central FC ended the run of the surprise league leaders with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Central, who have been hot and cold to start the season, with two wins and two losses, were more Dr Jekyll than Mr Hyde on the evening and grabbed the crucial go-ahead goal in the 69th courtesy Ross Russell Jr. Prisons, who had threatened to pull out the league, battled hard for the equaliser but could not breach the resilient defence of the "Couva Sharks."

AC Port of Spain edged 1976 FC Phoenix 3-2 in the earlier encounter in another thrilling matchup.Goals from former national player Leston Paul, Jean-Heim McFee and veteran striker Brent Sam were just enough to secure full points for AC Port of Spain.

The Tobago boys put up a fight with goals from Israel Trim and Teejay Cadiz but still went back home empty-handed.

The result provisionally propelled AC Port of Spain to third in the standings with 11 points while 1976 Phoenix stayed rooted at tenth in the 12-team table with their fifth defeat.