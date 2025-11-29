Young: Government running scared from truth

PENNY’S GLANCE: Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles glances at Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young as he spoke during debate on Private members day in the Lower House on November 28. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PORT of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young defended Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles against what he described as attempts by government to embarrass and deflect attention away from its own actions with respect to ongoing US-Venezuela tensions in the Caribbean.

Speaking during debate on a private motion by Beckles on this issue, in the House of Representatives on November 28, he thanked her for having the courage and fortitude to bring the motion to the House.

He noted attempts by Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal to amend Beckles’ motion in order to paint the government in a good light. “I denounce the behaviour of those on the other side in trying to silence the Opposition Leader.”

Young said, “I denounce immature and pathetic behaviour of amending or attempting to amend the motion.”

He added the government’s action shows one thing. “Cowardly behaviour by those on the other side.” He threw down the gauntlet to the government.

“Face the motion in its original form. Debate it. Don’t come here singing for your supper!” He claimed this was what Moonilal was doing.

Young recalled Moonilal was not part of the delegation which accompanied Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to Washington, DC, for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in September, and Trinidad and Tobago’s subsequent issuing of a six month Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licence from the US Treasury Department to negotiate arrangements with Venezuela for its Dragon gas field.

He said, “A prime minister has the right to appoint who they want as a minister and to take it away.” Young has previously claimed Moonilal is out of his depth as energy minister. “So no amount of selling yourself short is going to solidify you in any position.”

He said all PNM MPs stand in solidarity with Beckles and warned TT was in a very, very dark period because government was oblivious to geopolitical events around the world. “We are not living in isolation as this government seems to believe.”

He dismissed repeated statements by government ministers to claim TT is not being utilised in any way by any external entity in relation to US-Venezuela tensions.

He said, “Tobago. If you travel back to Tobago today, take a walk around the airport, see what is newly imported there.”

Young said, “The point is that while we are being told by those on the other side...don’t worry about this...don’t worry about that...we are seeing the exact opposite.” He added, “That is why foreign affairs and diplomacy becomes so much more important.”

Young said conversations the PNM had with Caricom leaders, in government and opposition, “have shown TT’s relations wth the rest of Caricom are strained because of government’s support for the US military deployment.”

He added those relations are also strained because of government’s rejection of Caricom’s longstanding position of the Caribbean being maintained as a zone of peace.

He reminded MPs that TT is a signatory to the UN Charter which advocates non-intervention in the affairs of others states and negotiations of situations which could lead to a breach of peace.

Young asked, “When did the people of TT give a mandate to those on the other side to break away from this important principle that keeps us out of war?”

He said the art of diplomacy is essential to protecting a nation’s sovereignty.