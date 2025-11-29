The Marionettes Chorale ushers in Christmas at Queen’s Hall

Marionettes Chorale -

This December, the Marionettes Chorale returns to Queen’s Hall’s Winifred Atwell Auditorium from December 5-7, inviting audiences to ring in the Christmas season with their beloved holiday tradition – a concert series that continues to warm hearts across the country.

Across three public performances and one special matinée exclusively for care homes, the Marionettes’ adult and youth choirs will present a joyful and soul-stirring programme of local and international Christmas favourites. Patrons can expect a rich blend of traditional carols, classical, gospel, musical theatre, calypso, parang and other seasonal selections – a showcase of musical excellence and vocal prowess they’ve come to expect from the chorale, said a media release.

The programme also features some of TT's most beloved soloists – from Jacqueline Johnson to Debbie Nahous, Errol James, Khadija Huggins, among others, plus talented rising stars from the Youth Chorale. They will also be joined by two very special guests: tenor Nigel Floyd and Payge Turner – the multi-talented singer, songwriter and musician who competed in season 19 of NBC’s The Voice. She joins her mother, Jacqueline Johnson, onstage to perform a piece she specially arranged for this concert.

Leading the choirs this season are artistic and musical director Gretta Taylor, Joshua Joseph and guest conductor Dr Nathan Nagir, a TT-born musician and current faculty member at Texas State University’s School of Music. Nagir made a memorable impression during the chorale’s Rejoice series earlier last July and his return promises to bring fresh energy and flair to this year’s holiday performances. This dynamic trio’s passion and precision continue to shape the chorale’s signature sound while nurturing the next generation of musical leadership.

Founded in 1963 and incorporated as a non-profit in 2005, the Marionettes Chorale is one of the Caribbean’s most distinguished performing arts groups. With a legacy spanning six decades, they have earned acclaim at home and abroad, premiered works by Caribbean and international composers, toured internationally and produced eight full-length recordings. Their Christmas concert is a cultural fixture, drawing audiences of all ages who return year after year to begin their season with the Marionettes, the release said.

The 2025 Christmas series, including the special matinée for care homes, is made possible through the generous support of One Caribbean Media Ltd, Flow (Columbus Communications), AVIT Support Ltd, and Music Radio 97.1FM.

Showtime is 7 pm on December 5 and 6 and 5 pm on December 7.

For further info and tickets contact orders@marionetteschorale.com or call/message 790-1751 (Monday to Saturday, 9 am-6 pm). The Queen’s Hall Box Office can also be reached at 298-9089 or 376-5699 or online at queenshalltt.com.