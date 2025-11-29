Swaratsingh: TT will hear soon where $$$ to pay PSA workers will come from

Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh says the country will find out “soon enough” where government intends to find $3.8 billion that is needed to pay the back pay owed to public servants following settlement of salary negotiations on the promised ten per cent increase.

Swaratsingh, who is also a Minister in the Ministry of Finance, gave this brief comment to reporters as he hurried into the Red House on November 28 for Private members day.

On November 27, the Public Services Association (PSA) and the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) reached agreement for the union members to receive a ten per cent increase, as promised by the UNC in the run-up to the April 28 general election.

The increase is spread on one per cent for each year, from 2014 to 2018, and five per cent in 2019.

The settlement is expected to increase recurrent expenditure by $420 million.

CPO Dr Daryl Dindial said he will meet with PSA representatives on December 1, to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to solidify the increase before it is sent to Cabinet for ratification.

Dindial said he expects the ratification to happen quickly, noting the Cabinet Secretary has indicated “they will accept an ad hoc note to be placed before the Cabinet on Thursday (December 4).”

In response to news of new wages for public servants, Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales said the PNM is waiting to see how government plans to fund the payout.

“We await to hear how the government is going to find the money to pay the public servants, but we also need to put on record that we are happy there is settlement finally on these very important issues because they have been around for too long,” he said.

Former finance minister Colm Imbert warned that other unions may now push for similar treatment, which could significantly increase the state’s financial burden.

“I have to look at the numbers carefully. What you’re looking at, at the end of the day, if all public sector unions get the same arrangement, back pay of maybe 20 billion, and an annual additional expenditure on wages of about two billion dollars,” he said.

Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder said other trade unions should not seek to renegotiate their collective agreements for the 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 periods based on the PSA’s successful outcome.

Elder said he could not say whether government was prepared to return to the bargaining table, but he personally would not recommend it.

“If it is those unions did not believe their membership deserved more than four per cent, and they signed for four per cent, then you cannot now come and say, ‘well if the PSA get ten per cent, I want ten per cent too’,” he said.

Elder reminded that the PSA paid a heavy price under the previous administration while fighting for improved terms and conditions. Regarding the payment of back pay being paid before Christmas, Elder said it will be up to Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo to determine the timeline for disbursements.