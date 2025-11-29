Sovereignty and the art of deal

Dr Wayne Kublalsingh -

THE EDITOR: Dr Wayne Kublalsingh’s article, "Art of the deal failure vs Venezuela" (Newsday, November 24), presents the views of one Darryl Naranjit, who interprets US actions in Venezuela almost as futile pressure – another round in a tired imperial contest – and suggests the so-called multipolar tide now rising against America may serve the Caribbean’s interests. That framing, though familiar, warrants closer local scrutiny.

Naranjit’s analogy – comparing current geopolitics to Churchill’s wartime dilemmas – implies small states like ours can choose only among foreign overlords, or must simply watch “pressure” tactics fail from the sidelines. But the true story of our region is not passive; Caribbean nations have consistently asserted their agency, whether resisting external dictates or demanding accountability from neighbours and outsiders alike.

Recent history shows that while US strategies of escalation have not toppled the Nicolás Maduro regime, neither has the multipolar alliance delivered any concrete relief. Instead, external actors from Moscow to Beijing have sought to use Venezuela’s crisis as leverage, with everyday Venezuelans – and by extension their Caribbean neighbours, especially TT – bearing the brunt of the negative consequences of migration and instability.

The assumption that new global alignments will automatically improve regional fortunes is as dubious as the complexity of modern global geopolitics itself. How comfortable can we remain with a looming dictator just seven miles from Port of Spain? How much safer will our Cedros fishermen feel as they venture into the Gulf of Paria to earn their livelihoods?

What should concern us, ultimately, is not which flag flies over foreign interventions, but whether our sovereignty, security, and egalitarian values remain protected amid the crosswinds of great-power confrontation. Regional resilience will be built not by romanticising any new global order, but by strengthening our own institutions and centring the needs of Caribbean people in every decision.

FAZIR KHAN

St Augustine