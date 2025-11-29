Renewed focus for Princes Town carnival

A patriotice Kaisokah moko jumbie during the launch of Princes Town Carnival at Princes Town Triangle, organised by the Carnival Roots and Culture Committee on November 28. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Carnival Roots and Cultural Committee of Princes Town launched Carnival 2026 on November 28.

The organisation of carnival in that community has changed hands several times.

Chairman of the committee Alesia Dyer-Stoute said that they have a renewed objective to uphold the values of the artform in her address at the Triangle (promenade).

Dyer-Stoute said: "Our group is not only focused on Carnival... it is a cultural group, so we are working together to bring the community together for all events throughout the year."

Dyer-Stoute called on all stakeholders to support culture and the artform through registration and patriotism with the group.

She said the committee plans to host several events, including a J'Ouvert, calypso tents, and pretty mas on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Moko jumbies and red devils were on hand to entertain guests at the launch.