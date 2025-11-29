Red Force skipper on Super50 final: Play smart, win for Jason

TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force chase history, silverware and a sentimental send-off for star veteran Jason Mohammed when they take on Barbados Royals in the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup final at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on November 29, from 2 pm.

For TT captain Joshua Da Silva, it is a chance to lift his first senior national title as Red Force skipper. For head coach Rayad Emrit, it represents an opportunity to claim his maiden Super50 crown since taking charge. Another added incentive is a fairytale ending for veteran all-rounder Mohammed, 39, who will be making his final appearance for Red Force in the 50-over format.

Da Silva, whose team stormed into the final with a commanding eight-wicket semi-final win over Leeward Islands Hurricanes on November 27, said Red Force’s success will depend heavily on team discipline, especially against a seasoned Barbados outfit.

Red Force last won the Super50 crown in 2023, and are, by default, defending champions since no winner was crowned at last year’s edition, in a farcical and rain-affected final that ended in a forfeiture.

Da Silva wants clear skies and a comprehensive performance from his fully-fit squad.

“We have to play smart cricket. Once we do the right things properly for a long period of time... Barbados have a lot of experience and they're not shy to the position as well. It's just one game, so make sure we play the best cricket that we can and find a way to bring home the title again,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

This year, the tournament was heavily curtailed by persistent rain in Trinidad. Red Force topped the six-team standings after five rounds, and were the only team to notch three wins from five matches, with two no-results.

Second-placed Barbados had two wins from five, with three no-results, while third-placed Windward Islands Volcanoes won two, lost one and suffered two no-results; all owing to rain or a wet outfield.

Despite these setbacks, TT’s victory over Leewards put them in the driving seat heading into the trophy match. Momentum, Da Silva said, is firmly on their side, with both batters and bowlers stepping up when it matters most.

The Red Force skipper also highlighted the impact of returning international Amir Jangoo and the value of Mohammed’s experience ahead of his farewell match, stressing that Red Force’s depth had come together at the right time.

Jangoo was brought in ahead of the Leewards clash, replacing opener Kjorn Ottley, who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament owing to a back injury. On his return, Jangoo smashed an unbeaten 72, partnered with Tion Webster’s knock of 83 and Jyd Goolie’s 23 not out, to lead them into the final.

“Amir obviously comes on and boosts the batting line-up a lot. He brings back his experience from international cricket.

"We have Jason Mohammed who is going to play his final game in the 50-over tournament. The experience he brings is going to be crucial to us. And we see all the bowlers are bowling pretty well, so it's just about using those things to get the right combination and get the result,” Da Silva said.

For Da Silva, captaining the TT Legions to the maiden Breakout League T20 title earlier this year was a welcomed achievement, and his first as skipper. However, that league featured franchise players in each squad. Now, he is eager to lead an all-TT Red Force side to a regional title, and believes he can achieve that milestone by overcoming the Royals.

“It would mean a lot because as captain for a few years now, we've gotten close. Last year we were eliminated in the semi-final and the four-day title eluded us again. It will be nice to get the first one (Red Force trophy as captain). Hopefully that sparks some more titles in the future. I know for Rayad, that will be his first as TT coach as well and to send Jason off with a title would be really good.”

Mohammed, who will bow out of Super50 cricket as the competition’s all-time leading run-scorer (3,815 runs), urged supporters to rally behind the team on his final day in national colours.

“I want to encourage the fans to come out and support us. It’s my last game but the more important factor is that TT are playing in a final. That’s the most important thing for us, to win this tournament. It’s my last and I’d like the fans to come out, we put together a good game of cricket and win this so it could be a good send-off for me,” he said in a Red Force interview on November 28.

As he prepares to walk away from the format, Mohammed said finishing atop the Super50 all-time run-scorers list is something he will cherish deeply.

“It’s a great feeling to finish my career as the all-time leading run-scorer in Super50 cricket, I think is a great achievement. I can lift my head high and say I’ve done some good things for TT cricket.”

CG United Super50 Cup squads:

TT Red Force – Joshua Da Silva (captain), Navin Bidaisee, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Ricky Jaipaul, Joshua James, Jason Mohammed, Amir Jangoo, Shatrughan Rambaran, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Tion Webster, Rayad Emrit (head coach)

Barbados Royals – Kyle Mayers (captain), Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Kraigg Brathwaite, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Matthew Jones, Javed Leacock, Zachary McCaskie, Demetrius Richards, Kemar Smith, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young, Vasbert Drakes (head coach)