Progressive policy on older vehicles

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I write to commend the UNC government for advancing a forward-looking policy on classic, antique, vintage and foreign-used vehicles – a move that not only restores fairness in car ownership, but also unlocks cultural and economic value long neglected under the previous administration.

As many of us in the motoring community know, for years under the PNM antiquated age limits on foreign-used-car imports severely constrained access for average Trinidadians. Up until recently, import allowances for right-hand-drive cars were capped at just three years old. Everyday drivers alike found themselves priced out by restrictive rules and soaring costs. This policy choked off many of the benefits that come from importing older reliable vehicles, while also failing to provide any formal recognition for true classic cars.

The UNC has now shifted that paradigm. In a post-Cabinet briefing on November 20, the transport minister announced that Cabinet has approved a new regulatory framework for registering and managing classic, antique, and vintage vehicles. The government has defined three tiers: “classic” at 25 years, “antique” at 45 years, and “vintage” at a remarkable 95 years.

This recognition is not mere symbolism – it finally gives legal and regulated road-use to vehicles that are historic, culturally significant, and often painstakingly restored. As the minister rightly noted, “currently there is no legal framework…this has restricted the lawful use of such vehicles and limited economic potential.”

Equally transformative are the import rule changes announced by the minister of trade, investment and tourism. The permissible age of foreign-used, right-hand-drive private vehicles has been raised from three years to under eight years, while light commercial vehicles can now be up to ten years old. This was a clear promise in the UNC’s 2025 manifesto: to make vehicle ownership more affordable and reverse the PNM’s overly restrictive policies.

These reforms carry real, tangible benefits:

• Greater accessibility: More people can afford reliable imported vehicles, improving mobility without sacrificing quality.

• Heritage preservation: By formalising classic car categories, the government is fostering a legal ecosystem for restoration shops, enthusiasts, and heritage events.

• Economic opportunity: The classic-car industry is not just a slice of hobbyist passion – globally, it’s a major economic engine.

To illustrate: internationally, the classic car market was estimated around US$32-$40 billion in 2024, according to multiple industry reports. Restoration alone – the careful rebuilding of vintage vehicles –­ is booming: the global automotive restoration market is projected to reach nearly US$8 billion by the early 2030s, growing at more than ten per cent annually. The vintage-car segment itself is also expanding steadily: one analysis pegs it at US$38.7 billion in 2024, with consistent growth through the decade.

What’s more, the classic-car industry supports highly skilled trades. A study from the UK, for example, estimated annual maintenance and repair spending of over £2.7 billion, plus £440 million for parts – and notes a significant wage premium for skilled “heritage mechanics.” These are jobs that carry traditional craftsmanship, not just assembly-line work, and our own market stands to benefit if nurtured properly.

In short, the UNC’s reforms do more than deliver a political promise. They reconnect TT with an international heritage industry – one that generates real economic value, sustains specialist trades, and celebrates our automotive legacy. They also democratise mobility for our citizens: raising age limits helps the everyday person who needs a dependable, safe car but couldn’t previously afford a three-year model.

To my fellow drivers, car-club members, restorer-entrepreneurs, and heritage advocates, this is a moment to support, engage, and help shape how this regulatory framework is implemented. With thoughtful engagement, we can ensure the new system is robust, fair, and respectful of the global heritage market.

Thanks to the UNC government for finally turning the corner. This policy has the potential to revitalise vital sectors – culturally, socially, and economically – and restore legacy and opportunity that benefit us all.

ZAHIR KHAN

via e-mail