Playwrights Workshop launches three plays for December

Arnetia Thomas. Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT), in collaboration with the Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) and Torch Theatre Company (TTC) has announced an active week of theatre, presenting three major events across the first week of December.

PWT begins its week of offerings with its regular Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held the first Wednesday of every month, on December 3 at 7 pm. The instalment features a cold reading and discussion of a revision of HerStory by Arnetia Thomas. said a media release.

This play tells the story of Claudette, a sister, a wife, a granddaughter and aunt. She constantly tries to be a mother to everyone, to make up for the fact that she can't have a child of her own. Little does she know that her words are hurting the ones that she loves because she herself is being hurt. As the saying goes "Hurt people, hurt other people." Follow Claudette on her journey as she tries to fix everyone's problems but her own, struggles to find her voice, accept help and finally stand up for herself as a woman. This is HerStory.

Thomas is a full-time creative professional deeply involved in the arts since 2014. Her passion led her to pursue a bachelor's degree in theatre arts at the UWI. Her multifaceted career includes roles as an: actress, dancer, traditional mas performer, fire breather, dance/drama tutor, director and writer. She is also a theatre arts teacher at Belmont Secondary School. Thomas is the co-founder of her own theatre company, De Drama FacTTory and a traditional mas group called Les Reines Djabbes, the release said.

The week continues with a special off-script performance of the play Jury of Peers by Althea Milliband, directed by Marvin L Ishmael. This marks the first time the play has been performed off-script. The performance will be December 5 at 7 pm.

The work was inspired by a viral video of a crab wielding a knife in a kitchen sink. The play follows this bizarre incident and explores the legal ramifications of a crab intentionally/accidentally killing a human. Is it self-defence, murder, manslaughter or suicide?

Milliband is a self-proclaimed revolutionary and aspiring playwright who was compelled to write Jury of Peers after witnessing the viral video that sparked her imagination.

TTC will close off the year with Dat Is Mih Family, a warm and wild Christmas improv comedy show on December 6 at 7 pm and December 7 at 6 pm.

All events will be held at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair, Port of Spain.

MRTS is a vital platform for developing new talent, providing playwrights a crucial step in their creative process. PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers, and the general public to attend the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright in the further development of the script. Readers are pulled from those present, so come prepared to lend your voice, the release said.

Playwrights who want the opportunity to have their work featured in the dramatic readings must submit their scripts to be read in MRTS first.

For more information about Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, or to learn about upcoming events e-mail: playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com, call /Text/WhatsApp 351-6293 or visit Facebook & Instagram: @playwrightsworkshoptt