Pensioner who rescued grandson from fire suffers stroke

Rosina Balliramsingh, whose husband Jairam suffered a stroke days after he sustained serious burns after rescuing their grandson from a fire on November 24. FILE PHOTO - Ayanna Kinsale

The 69-year-old pensioner from Congo Village in Debe, who suffered serious burns after he rushed into his burning home to rescue his five-year-old grandson, has since suffered a stroke from which he is now recovering.

Jairam “Baba” Balliramsingh sustained first-degree burns on November 22, and was initially admitted to the intensive care unit at the San Fernando General Hospital. He is now recuperating at the Teaching Hospital, having suffered a stroke a few days ago.

On November 28, one of Balliramsingh’s sons, Ryan Balliramsingh, told Newsday that his father is “pulling through,” meaning he is recovering from his injuries.

“He is improving. His burn wounds are healing nicely, so he’s coming along. He is talking, but the medication has him very drowsy,” Ryan said.

The grandson, Travis Jagroo, who is Ryan’s nephew, was also hospitalised for observation due to smoke inhalation but was discharged on November 24.

Balliramsingh lives with his wife, Rosina, 68, their daughter Tricia, 36, and her two children, Travis and three-year-old Tyrique.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 am on November 22 in the living room of the family’s two-story concrete home. When Balliramsingh and his wife Rosina smelled smoke, they thought someone nearby was burning rubbish. However, upon checking, they saw flames coming from the living room.

Travis was screaming in a bedroom that led to the living room. His mother was also in the room.

Balliramsingh fought his way through the flames, found his grandson, and passed him through a window to safety.

“When we got the news of the stroke, we did not know how to break it to our mother. She was already very worried about his condition,” Ryan said.

“She is still worried and traumatised over the incident. She visited him in the hospital. We also took Travis to visit because he kept asking to go see his grandfather. My father was happy to see Travis.”

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.