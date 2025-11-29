Opposition Leader silent on own – Beckles: 'I beg to move'

BEGGED TO MOVE: Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles introduces a motion in her name during Private members day on Friday in the House of Representatives. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG -

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles surprised many on November 30 when she made no opening contribution to a private motion which she filed in the House of Representatives, which condemned Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and government for its position on tensions between the US and Venezuela.

All of this happened at the first private members' day in the House since the April 28 general election. Private members day is an occasion when no government business is conducted in either the House or the Senate. In the case of the former, the opposition dictates what matters are debated in the House.

While reading the text of her own motion, Beckles complained to Speaker Jagdeo Singh about being heckled by government MPs. Singh directed all MPs to allow Beckles to continue in silence.

As she spoke, Parliament staff brought a glass lectern and a supporting glass stand commonly used for laying documents during debate on a motion or bill. Beckles rested the House order paper on the stand and continued to read the motion.

After she finished reading the motion, Beckles said, "I beg to move." She took her seat without making an opening contribution to her own motion. Singh looked in Beckles' direction, appearing to ask if she would be speaking.

He stood up and Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal rose to speak after Beckles sat down. Singh spoke with the Clerk of House and asked Moonilal to sit down.

"I think we might have been procedurally askew there," the Speaker said.

Singh told Beckles the House's procedure allows her to make her contribution to the motion and then the seconder comes. A seconder means an MP who will support the motion and reserve his/her right to speak in the subsequent debate.

In response to inaudible comments from government and opposition MPs, Singh decided to suspend the sitting for ten minutes to determine if he had "a discretionary power in circumstances where..." Inaudible comments continued in the chamber while Singh attempted to continue.

He told MPs, "I am going to satisfy myself. I am going to determine whether or not procedurally, I have a discretion in the matter."

When the sitting resumed, Singh said he sought to determine whether he had a discretion he could exercise with respect to when someone could second Beckles' motion.

"I'm afraid there is no discretion. The use of the phrase 'I beg to move,' in accordance with the standing orders, signals the end of a member's presentation." He added, "So what we move to now is a seconder of the motion."

Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales stood up and said, "I beg to second the motion and reserve the right to speak."

MOVES TO AMEND

PENNY'S MOTIONMoonilal then rose and expressed shock that Beckles made no opening contribution to her own motion. "Nothing prepared me for this," he admitted.

He described it as remarkable that Beckles, with decades of parliamentary experience, "would crumble and collapse on her first private motion in the 13th Parliament..." Moonilal said he was eagerly awaiting Beckles' defence of the motion.

He admitted to being anxious about the lectern and stand being provided to Beckles, giving an impression of her preparing to give a detailed presentation.

Moonilal referred to Singh's earlier ruling that the phrase "beg to move" meant the end of Beckles' presentation.

Moonilal then sought to amend Beckles' motion to support the actions of Persad-Bissessar and the government with respect to the US-Venezuela situation.

Those amendments proposed ongoing US-Venezuela tensions have not affected TT's economy or national security, Persad-Bissessar's statements have not harmed TT's reputation or interests, government's actions have not isolated TT and reflect TT's commitment to fighting transnational crime and narco-trafficking "through cooperation with all our allies."

Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert objected to Moonilal's proposed amendments and asked Singh for a ruling.

Singh said, "I don't think it materially alters...I think the substance of the motion remains and I don't think it's a direct negative." Housing Minister David Lee seconded Moonilal's amendments.

Singh proposed the amendments to the House.

Gonzales claimed the standing orders prohibit Moonilal from amending the motion because it was not his.

Singh replied that the standing orders give other MPs the power to amend the motion.

Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath called for a vote on Moonilal's amendments. Singh said the Clerk of the House advised him no vote was needed here.

He added the advice also indicated the question to approve the amendments be put to the House after Moonilal finished his contribution. The House did not vote on the amendments.

Moonilal called on MPs to reject "any attempt by the opposition to paint the government in a negative light as it relates to foreign relations...as it relates to our relationship with the people of Venezuela."

The House was later adjourned to a date to be fixed.