NPATT proud of you young parranderos

Lead singer Dominic Gooding and the Sacred Heart Boys' RC parang band perform at the National Junior Parang Festival 2025 on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The National Parang Association of TT (NPATT) stands firmly with every young person who dedicated time, energy, and creativity to learning and performing our beloved art form. The Junior Parang Festival is one of NPATT’s proudest initiatives, because it ensures the traditions, language, music, and values of parang are passed to the next generation with care, intention, and respect.

While we welcome constructive dialogue, we cannot endorse comments that belittle students or diminish the tremendous work being done by schools, teachers, mentors, parents, and parang icons across the country. Such negativity does not reflect the spirit of community, resilience, and cultural pride that parang represents. Our youth deserve encouragement as they take on the responsibility of carrying forward this art form of parang.

Through the Junior Parang Festival, which includes the National Primary and Secondary Schools Parang Competitions and now the Tribute to the Icons presentations, NPATT and our strong community of participating schools place emphasis on education and positive cultural engagement. Together, these initiatives strengthen the foundations of traditional parang, ensuring it remains vibrant, relevant, and rooted in love for generations to come.

To every young parrandero, NPATT is proud of you. Keep practising, keep learning, and keep singing con alma y corazón. Your passion is the bridge between the icons who built this tradition and the generations who will inherit it.

We will continue to champion your growth, protect the integrity of the art form, and cultivate a space where parang thrives in unity, respect, and joy.

JOSEPH BERTRAND

youth officer

NPATT