Moonilal: Gonsalves paid ultimate price

Dr Ralph Gonsalves. -

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal attributes Ralph Gonsalves’ defeat in the the St Vincent and the Grenadines general election on November 27, to his criticisms of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s support for US military deployment in the southern Caribbean.

Gonsalves’ United Labour Party (ULP) was defeated 14-1 by the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the election. He was the lone ULP candidate to survive the wrath of the electorate.

During debate on a private motion in the House of Representatives on November 28, Moonilal, said, “He (Gonsalves) paid the ultimate political price of being devastated.”

He added, “The outgoing prime minister unless I am mistaken, I think he got one seat...his own. By the skin of his teeth...he remained.”

Moonilal said Persad-Bissessar’s support for the US deployment reflects courage, the boldness and the strength to take action against narco-traffickers in the region. “We are proud within the Caribbean to have taken that leadership.”

Moonilal said some of the negative comments about TT’s foreign policy with respect to the ongoing US-Venezuela tensions “emanated from the former prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Moonilal said, “The people punish him for referring to Trinidad and Tobago in that way.”

He claimed Gonsalves and other people have criticised the position taken by Persad-Bissessar because they do not want to take action against drug traffickers and other transnational criminals in the Caribbean.

Moonilal advised other Caricom leaders to take note of what happened in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The people of TT and the Caricom people are now fed up of drugs, murder and crime and will want to take strong action with out allies to deal with that problem.”

He boasted there could be no doubt that in her six months as prime minister, Persad-Bissessar has carried the torch of diplomacy and good will in the region.

Moonilal, who is also a UNC deputy political leader said Persad-Bissessar has “conducted herself with a measure of dignity, and integrity uncommon for the last ten years

He added TT has “stood tall and proud” since the UNC won the April 28 general election.