Magnificent roasts

Roast beef - Wendy Rahamut

Roasted meats are heartwarming, divinely flavoured and indeed epitomises comfort food. Whether you pot roast or oven roast the end product is always lovely.

Nothing beats a crispy skinned, well-browned oven roasted chicken or a delicious pot roast.

Pot roasts are a slow cooking process for the less tender cuts of beef, however when braised in its delicious marinade the end product is a wonderful roast, full of flavour that’s the perfect entrée and even better, makes the best leftovers for sandwiches.

Wendy’s pot roast

3½-4 lb beef roast, prime rump

12 cloves garlic, peeled

3 tbs olive oil

⅓ cup fresh thyme

1 tbs freshly ground black pepper

2 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs Dijon mustard

1 cup red wine

½ cup thinly sliced carrot

2 cup thinly sliced onion

4 cups beef or chicken stock

Mince 6 cloves garlic and combine with two tbs oil, thyme, mustard and black pepper and vinegar and wine, rub onto roast and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Heat oil in a heavy frying pan and sauté onions with garlic until translucent,

Add carrots and sauté for a few minutes more, remove from pan and set aside.

Add roast to pan and brown evenly on all sides, place onion mixture into a casserole dish big enough to hold the roast, then place the browned roast onto the onions.

Preheat oven to 350F.

Add about ½ cup stock to roast and cover roast with the lid and bake basting every 20 minutes until done.

Add only about ½ cup of stock at a time during the roasting process, keep the roast tightly covered at all times to prevent sticking.

Your roast should be done in about 2 hours. But check after 1½ hours. It is done when

A pronged fork will go through it fairly easily, if you check it should be fairly chewy but reasonably tender.

If you have a meat thermometer a reading of 110F to 125F is a medium rare roast, very pink in the middle. This is a good reading for beef.

A reading of 125F to 140F is an overdone or well-done roast.

Your liquid that has remained should be a delicious aromatic and flavourful broth.

Remove the roast from the pan, strain the liquid and place in a saucepan, you can thicken it with a little cornstarch if you like or simply remove the fat and boil to intensify the flavour.

Season with salt and black pepper if needed. Slice your roast against the grain.

Garlicky roasted leg of lamb

4 lb leg of lamb, bone in

2 tbs Dijon mustard

8 cloves garlic minced

4 tbs red wine vinegar

2 tsp coarsely cracked black pepper

2 tbs chopped fresh rosemary or 1 tbs dried

2 tbs olive oil

2 tsp salt

In a food processor combine garlic, vinegar, mustard, pepper, rosemary and olive oil, process until combined.

Rub marinade over lamb, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Before roasting remove lamb from refrigerator, bring to room temperature, rub salt over lamb,

Preheat oven to 375F and roast lamb for 1-1½ hours or until done.

Lamb is usually at its best when a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140F.

Allow roast to rest for 15 mins before carving.

Serves 8 to 10

Oven roasted chicken with fresh herbs

1 4 lb chicken

½ cup chopped chives

6 cloves garlic

1 large sprig French thyme

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs red wine vinegar, or lemon juice

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1½ tsp salt

2 tbs butter, softened (optional)

The night before wash and dry your chicken, in a blender or food processor place your chives, garlic, olive oil, vinegar and thyme, process to a paste.

Blend paste with black pepper and rub the herb paste onto the chicken, you can slip some marinade under the skin of the chicken as well.

Place in a large plastic bag and place in the fridge until the next day.

The next morning remove chicken from bag, pour the marinade into a small bowl,

Salt the chicken, if you are using the butter then rub the butter into the chicken on the outside; place on a roasting rack in your roasting pan, pour the reserved marinade into the pan and place the chicken into a preheated 375 oven, baste your chicken every 15 minutes with the drippings in the base of your pan. This makes your chicken nice and juicy.

Bake for about 1 to 1½ hours until the juices from your leg and thigh portion runs clear.

Let your chicken stand for at least 30 minutes before carving.

Serves 4 to 6

