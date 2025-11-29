Jusamco ordered to compensate ex-worker for burn injuries

A former Jusamco Pavers Ltd employee has been awarded more than $860,000 after a High Court master found he suffered lasting injuries when a scalding substance was sprayed on him while off-loading two tank wagons on the company’s compound in 2019.

In a recent assessment, Master Rishma Ramrattan ordered Jusamco Pavers Ltd to pay its former employee, Sheldon Marcus Beharry, for his severe burns, ongoing pain, diminished hand function and reduced earning capacity as a result of the May 3, incident.

Ramrattan awarded Beharry general, special and future loss-of-earnings damages after judgment on liability was entered against the company in July 2023. Beharry, then 32, sustained burns from his fingers to his elbow, nerve involvement in the left arm and a 15 per cent permanent partial disability.

He told the court he continues to suffer pain, numbness, swelling and embarrassment from scarring, as well as difficulty performing basic tasks and recreational activities.

Medical evidence from expert Dr Rasheed Adam confirmed reduced grip strength, impaired sensation and involuntary finger flexion, limiting Beharry’s ability to work as a plant operator.

The court accepted that while Beharry is fit for alternative employment, his earning capacity has been significantly affected.

Beharry also testified to months of intense pain, foul-smelling discharge from the burn sites, emotional distress and fears of amputation. His aunt, a geriatric nurse, provided domestic care for eight months, assisting with bathing, dressing and wound care.

The court accepted her evidence despite the absence of receipts.

Ramrattan dismissed Beharry’s claim for ongoing medical expenses due to a lack of supporting documentation but granted domestic assistance and partial loss-of-earnings compensation.

The court also found the company should have resumed paying wages after October 2019 until Beharry presented a fit-for-light-duty certificate on March 25, 2020.

In total, the court ordered Jusamco to pay $161,197.20 in general damages, plus interest; $51,143.22 in special damages, also with interest; $558,467.91 for future loss of earnings and $91,810.47 in prescribed costs.