Don't scold citizens, Alexander

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I find it extremely hypocritical and somewhat laughable that Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander scolded the media and the public for using social media as a source of information gathering and to keep abreast of the times, especially pertaining to the unease in TT.

The minister seems extremely annoyed that citizens are following the news, the mainstream media and online posts on social media, trying to get critical information. Alexander has to recognise that we the citizens are forced to seek information externally because of the lack of proper communication by his government.

The irony is that this is coming from a minister whose party used its minority in opposition to prevent laws, and it engaged so-called social media influencers to spread its opinions and narratives about the media, the judiciary, the then government, the business sector, the police, state boards, citizens who offered themselves for service, et al.

Now that the UNC is in government it has to deal with the fire it started, which is now a raging wildfire, while doing a job it was never prepared to do. The UNC has by far the largest social media presence among all political parties in the country, with hundreds of followers posting and reposting their support daily.

Most of the UNC's major announcements are disbursed via social media, like the recent budget date that was announced first on the UNC Facebook page, then the official Finance Ministry page. The Prime Minister herself has opted to utilise social media to announce important decisions, such as the banning of Carnival fetes at various state-owned venues.

Alexander needs to recognise that most of his interviews and announcements, as well as those of the government, are published via social media. So, are we not to pay attention to them as well? He must understand that social media and the mainstream media will continue to be our avenues for information.

I have written previously of the importance of responsible social media usage and I believe the time has come to properly and fairly regulate its use to curb hate and cyberbullying. Public consultation is required on managing social media issues; the public needs to be involved.

I urge the minister not to scold citizens for what was created. I agree that the situation is out of hand now but according to Albert Einstein, "problems cannot be solved by the same mind that created them."

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando