Defence Minister: Trinidad and Tobago flights not affected by Venezuela's no-fly zone

Caribbean Airlines planes at Piarco International Airport. - File photo

DEFENCE Minister Wayne Sturge assured the public that commercial airlines will not face any disruptions in Trinidad and Tobago's airspace, following the recently declared no-fly zone over Venezuela by US President Donald Trump. He emphasised that commercial flight operations will continue as usual.

In a media release issued on November 29, Sturge described an uptick in social media chatter by people expressing concern over US President Donald Trump’s post on X as “misinformation” and “fearmongering being created by politically aligned social media influencers whose agenda is to create chaos and instability.”

Trump posted on November 29, "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

The post was the latest in escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela amid a significant US military build-up in the region and the deaths of 83 people, accused of drug trafficking, in 21 missile strikes on boats since September 21.

Sturge urged the public to ignore the chatter, stating: “The Ministry of Defence, under whose responsibility falls control of the airspace and territorial waters of Trinidad and Tobago, wishes to assure the travelling public that commercial airlines, both local, regional, and international continue to operate flights into and out of our airspace without hindrance and will continue to do so.”

“Please be advised that the Ministry of Defence undertakes to ensure the public that there will be official timely communication whenever the need arises.”