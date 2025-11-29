Customers shop smart amid Black Friday sales

Shoppers stand in line with their items for the Black Friday Sale at Payless ShoeSource on the corner of Frederick and Queen Street, Port of Spain on November 28. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

DESPITE shoppers coming out seeking to take advantage of Black Friday sales across Trinidad and Tobago, some said they were still watching their spending more than ever before.

"It’s tempting to overspend cause you see so much good deals when you going through the store. Things you never even wanted, you see it nice, you see the price and you want to buy it. But I get what I came for because that’s what I can afford," Daniella Joseph from Morvant told Newsday as she left PriceSmart in MovieTowne Port of Spain on November 28.

One manager told Newsday lines at the store began over an hour before opening, with many coming to take advantage of their smart week sale, which runs till November 30. He said the best-seller was the JVC 55’ LED TV priced at $2,399.

“Most people are only buying one or two big items and then the household basics like water, toilet paper and so on. Even though the prices go low, that don’t mean they’re buying more. They’re still buying but you notice the tighter spending every year,” he said.

Another shopper agreed, saying he completely ignored the Black Friday sales and only came for regular household supplies like baby formula, pampers and bathroom cleaner.

“Today is a normal day for most people cause we don’t really have the means for all that set of shopping. I remember some years back men was carrying out two, three TV….Now, it calm down. Who have to spend, God bless them, but that’s not me.”

A similar trend was observed at Courts MegaStore, San Juan, where dozens lined up about an hour and a half before the 9.00 am opening, the crowd gradually simmering after a few hours.

Retail hubs like Trincity Mall, Fredrick Street, and MovieTowne saw a steady flow of customers, but there was no significant rush.

Despite the modest activity, shoppers still enjoyed Black Friday specials at clothing, book, and electronics stores.

“I could tell you I saved about a good few hundred dollars today,” Sandra Bollard from Valsayn said.

“A lot more of these smaller stores doing this Black Friday thing and when you check it, a little ten per cent, 15 per cent off does add up…It good for me and it good for the businesses too.”

Store manager at Shock N Stock bookstore said the Black Friday discounts encouraged a spike in shopping outside of the back-to-school season.

“It’s a way to pull customers, especially when it’s not peak season. Right now we have 20 per cent off on art supplies and that might encourage people who want to try something new, to purchase.”

One customer who took advantage of the savings said the sale came at the right time for him as he’s in the process of setting up his own art studio.

“I forget it was Black Friday to be honest, but I’m glad for the discount, a little bit goes a long way.”