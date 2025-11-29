Couva man, shot two weeks ago, dies

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

TWO weeks after a 24-year-old newspaper delivery driver was shot and wounded in Freeport, he died in hospital.

Antonio Sylvester, of Old Southern Main Road, Mc Bean Village in Couva, died on November 28 at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

He had been shot around 12.30 am on November 14 while seated in a parked Toyota Aqua at Beaucarro Road, near Malique’s Sports Bar.

According to reports, a gunman hiding in nearby bushes ambushed Sylvester and fired several shots, hitting him.

In an attempt to escape, the injured man drove a short distance before crashing into a tree.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction, and Central Division police were alerted.

Among the first responders were PCs Sohan, Persad, and Cummings, who transported Sylvester to the Couva District Health Facility. He was later transferred to SFGH, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, is conducting an investigation.